USAF Spy Plane Runs SIGINT Operation Near Cabo As US Preps For Potential Cartel Fight

After what may be the shortest trade war in history, Mexico and Canada have each committed 10,000 troops to their respective borders, while the US has reinforced its southern border with thousands of troops. These developments suggest the US military may be gearing up for potential action against out-of-control Mexican drug cartels, with the first step involving the collection of signals intelligence (SIGINT) through surveillance flights over cartel-controlled territories in Mexico.

Several open-source intelligence X accounts have posted flight tracking data of a US Air Force RC-135V/W Rivet Joint reconnaissance aircraft, indicating it may have conducted a SIGINT operation over the southern half of Baja California, a region home to heavily armed Tijuana Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel members.

"Wow, for the first time I have ever seen, a U.S. Air Force RC-135V "Rivet Joint" Signals Intelligence Platform from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, is operating within Mexican Airspace, over the Gulf of California between Baja California Sur, Sonora, and Sinaloa," OSINTdefender wrote on X.

— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 3, 2025

WarMonitor wrote on X, "American military RC-135V Rivet Joint surveillance plane has been taking a good look at cartel positions all over the western coast of Mexico today including in Sinaloa."

— WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) February 3, 2025

OSINTdefender wrote in another post, "One of the first concrete signs of new US military activity within Mexico."

— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 3, 2025

"This may be part of the new US-Mexico (Trump-Sheinbaum) cooperation against the drug cartels," former USAF lieutenant colonel Rick Francona wrote on X.

This is something I haven't seen before - a US Air Force RC-135V Rivet Joint SIGINT platform operating in Mexican airspace. I've got a few hours on 845....



This may be part of the new US-Mexico (Trump-Sheinbaum) cooperation against the drug cartels.



— Rick Francona (@MiddleEastGuy) February 4, 2025

The RC-135V/W Rivet Joint is the USAF's premier SIGINT aircraft, designed to intercept, identify, and analyze enemy communications and electronic signals. Operated primarily by the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, the spy plane will be a critical air asset for the Trump administration and the Department of Defense for real-time intelligence collection, surveillance, and even electronic warfare against cartels. The purpose of this flight is likely to be strategic planning and threat assessment.

Recall that President Trump recently designated Mexican cartels as "foreign terrorist organizations." When reporters asked Trump whether he would consider deploying US special forces operators to Mexico, he responded, "Could happen" and added, "Stranger things have happened."

On Friday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said...

BREAKING: Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth just confirmed that the United States could now conduct special operations against Mexican cartels now that President Trump has declared them foreign terrorist organizations.



— George (@BehizyTweets) January 31, 2025

Trump's shock weekend tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China were mainly to get neighboring countries on board with operations to "disrupt and dismantle" Mexican drug cartels, as well as prepare for the busting of command and control centers operated by Chinese transnational organized crime networks.

We noted this before Canada bowed a knee to Trump...

— zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 3, 2025

What's important to note is that China's "reverse opium wars" on America, think of it as hybrid warfare, is coming to an abrupt end under Trump. The drug death catastrophe of 100,00 Americans per year was unacceptable and somehow allowed to happen by the Biden-Haris regime and rogue Democrats who pushed open southern borders.

Dismantling Mexican drug cartels could be a very messy operation, which is why the Trump administration fortified the border with the military. The challenge, however, is that if US special forces operators kill cartel leaders, retaliatory attacks by cartel members could occur at Mexican beach resorts or, worse, on the streets of US cities.