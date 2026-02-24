USS Gerald Ford Carrier Hit By 'Sewage Crisis' As Record Deployment Endures

The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier is traversing the Mediterranean, reportedly set to dock in Israel's port of Haifa next, following a prior stop in Crete early this week, after having been ordered from the Caribbean to the Middle East area as the US threatens Iran.

Coming off Venezuela operations and being ordered to the Central Command (CENTCOM) has meant its deployment is being extended. The Ford and its some 4,500+ personnel on board have already surpassed 240 days at sea, ranking this deployment is among the longest in modern naval history.

via AFP

But this significantly extended stint has witnessed some major internal problems - most especially centering on the supercarrier's strained infrastructure a mere decade after its commissioning.

The Navy's flagship carrier is reportedly beset by chronic sewage system failures, various reports which stretch back to January have found.

According to the highly reputable military news source 19fortyfive, "While the carrier projects unmatched power, internal reports reveal a fleet under duress: sailors are missing major life events, and the ship's complex vacuum sewage system is suffering daily clogs."

The Wall Street Journal was able to get US Navy confirmation of the problem, though the US military still maintains this is not significant enough to hamper the mission:

Prosser said his son had mentioned problems with the toilets on the ship, without going into detail. NPR first reported in January that a number of toilets on the Ford were out of commission. The Navy official said the Ford’s sewage system, which uses vacuum technology to transport waste from roughly 650 toilets on board, has experienced issues during the deployment, averaging about one maintenance call a day. But the situation is improving and the problems haven’t impacted the carrier’s ability to carry out its mission, the official said.

The WSJ had elsewhere in the article written, "One sailor missed the death of his great-grandfather. Another is thinking about leaving the Navy after almost a year away from her toddler daughter. Two more said the ship had sewage problems."

The story added, "President Trump’s decision to extend for a second time the deployment of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is taking a toll on the ship's sailors and their families, and leading some to consider leaving the Navy when they return to home port, according to interviews with sailors on board the ship and their family members back home."

Some critics of America's anti-Iran posture have mocked the situation of the high-tech mega carrier not being able to keep up with its sewage...

A $13 billion warship positioned for confrontation with Iran is reportedly struggling with systemic sewage failures. Not hypersonics. Not asymmetric warfare. Not geopolitics. Toilets.



Washington talks about “shock and awe.”

The USS Gerald R. Ford is currently delivering shock &… https://t.co/frq547VOTa — Hala Jaber (@HalaJaber) February 23, 2026

However, the ship's command has reminded the crew that this is what they signed up for, and that when the country calls, they must fulfil their mission.

Some reports have said that the vessels apparent persistent plumbing problems can ultimately be remedied only when the carrier comes back to US port and undergoes more thorough maintenance.