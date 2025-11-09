The Veteran's Verdict: Our Sacrifices Were Squandered

Authored by Kevin Finn via AmericanThinker.com,

Like many conservatives, I spend a sizable amount of time perusing news and opinion sites. While it’s long been true that “if it bleeds, it leads,” the stories have become much more disturbing of late. People of faith know that we “do not wrestle against flesh and blood,” and that there have always been evil people among us. However, it’s become much more overt since the election of Barry Soetoro, a.k.a. Barack Hussein Obama.

Image created using AI.

Today, we see many examples of Leftists supporting Evil at the expense of Good. Many of our public schools promote degeneracy over virtue and ignorance over intelligence. Even some parents, who we expect would want to protect their children, sometimes support mutilating them over keeping them whole.

It’s been said that if a liberal from the 1960s were brought forward to today, he’d be considered a conservative. And if a liberal from today were transported back to the 1960s, he’d be considered a dangerous lunatic.

No argument there.

Many television shows from the early days of the medium still air today. I sometimes wonder what those characters (if they were real) would say if they could read today’s headlines or listen to the likes of Rachel Maddow. It turns out, however, that we just caught a glimpse of how they might react.

An interview with a 100-year-old WWII veteran from the U.K. named Alec Penstone stirred emotions recently, as he expressed his disillusionment with modern Britain. During his appearance on “Good Morning Britain, Penstone poignantly reflected on his service in the Royal Navy during the D-Day invasion, lamenting that the freedoms for which he and his compatriots fought are no longer evident in his country.

'What we fought for was our freedom, even now [the country] is worse than it was when I fought for it,' says 100-year-old World War II Veteran Alec Penstone. pic.twitter.com/M9HSsS5sIW — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 7, 2025

Similarly, one wonders how King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella would react if they could witness the rising numbers of Muslims in Spain after the Spanish spent so much blood and treasure to expel them during the Reconquista. And what would Thomas Jefferson have to say if, after battling the Barbary Coast pirates, he saw Dearborn, Michigan, and now New York City, bending the knee to Islam (and Socialism/Communism)?

Penstone’s comments struck a chord as he recalled the sacrifices made by countless servicemen. “I can see in my mind’s eye, rows and rows of white stones, of all the hundreds of my friends...for what?” he asked, revealing a deep sense of regret about the direction his country has taken. He harshly criticized the current state of affairs, asserting, “The sacrifice wasn’t worth the result that it is now.” His statement reflects a broader concern among veterans who witness significant changes in societal values and governance.

Penstone’s sentiments resonate amid growing frustrations over issues such as immigration and free speech. Many commentators noted that Britain has faced dramatic cultural shifts, prompting concerns about political correctness and the restrictions on personal liberties. The veteran contrasted the freedoms he fought to protect with what he perceives as an increasingly constrained environment, comparing modern Britain unfavorably to the country he defended.

The backlash against certain expressions, a backlash enforced with hate speech laws in the UK, has contributed to an atmosphere where individuals find their voices being stifled. This ongoing cultural upheaval has led to serious debates about whether the sacrifices made during WWII are being honored or undermined today.

The exchange between Penstone and the show’s anchors highlights a generational divide rooted in how people perceive freedom and the responsibilities that come with it. One of the anchors expressed gratitude for Penstone’s bravery and emphasized the obligation of subsequent generations to uphold the values for which he fought. Yet, Penstone’s dismay suggests a disconnect: despite gratitude, many feel that the essence of freedom and personal responsibility is waning.

The crux of his emotional plea is a stark challenge to contemporary society: Are we living up to the sacrifices of those who came before us? Penstone’s remarks have gone viral, inviting widespread discussion on social media platforms and prompting citizens to critically evaluate their country’s path.

Alec Penstone’s reflections serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by all our veterans. As he confronts the challenges of modern Britain, his heartfelt words call for a reassessment of values—challenging not only the current populace but also those in power to restore the freedoms that should define and protect Western societies today.