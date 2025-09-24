Visualizing Europe's Biggest Armies

Europe’s military landscape is rapidly evolving, shaped by both historical rivalries and modern-day conflicts. As tensions persist—particularly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—military spending and troop numbers have surged across the continent.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, breaks down the estimated size of military forces across Europe in 2025. It covers both active personnel and total military strength, which includes reserves and paramilitary units. The data for this visualization comes from GlobalFirepower. Countries are also categorized by NATO membership.

Russia and Ukraine Tower Over the Rest

Russia leads with 1.3 million active personnel and over 3.5 million total military personnel, the largest force in Europe. Ukraine, bolstered by wartime mobilization, has about 900,000 active troops and 2.2 million total personnel.

Combined, these two non-NATO countries account for more military manpower than all of Western Europe combined.

Country Total Military Personnel Active Personnel NATO / Non-NATO 🇬🇧 UK 1,108,860 184,860 NATO 🇫🇮 Finland 947,800 24,000 NATO 🇹🇷 Turkiye 883,900 355,200 NATO 🇵🇱 Poland 602,100 202,100 NATO 🇬🇷 Greece 419,050 142,700 NATO 🇫🇷 France 376,000 200,000 NATO 🇮🇹 Italy 289,000 165,500 NATO 🇵🇹 Portugal 260,400 24,000 NATO 🇪🇸 Spain 226,902 133,282 NATO 🇩🇪 Germany 215,600 181,600 NATO 🇷🇴 Romania 151,300 81,300 NATO 🇱🇹 Lithuania 141,150 23,000 NATO 🇪🇪 Estonia 96,500 7,700 NATO 🇩🇰 Denmark 83,000 20,000 NATO 🇸🇪 Sweden 82,300 24,400 NATO 🇭🇺 Hungary 76,600 41,600 NATO 🇳🇴 Norway 63,250 23,250 NATO 🇳🇱 Netherlands 53,145 41,380 NATO 🇨🇿 Czechia 32,200 28,000 NATO 🇷🇺 Russia 3,570,000 1,320,000 Non-NATO 🇺🇦 Ukraine 2,200,000 900,000 Non-NATO 🇷🇸 Serbia 627,000 25,000 Non-NATO 🇨🇭 Switzerland 156,299 101,584 Non-NATO 🇦🇹 Austria 141,600 16,000 Non-NATO

NATO’s Largest Armies: Turkey, Poland, and the UK

Among NATO countries, Turkey leads with 355,200 active troops, followed by Poland (202,100) and the UK (184,860). These nations have steadily expanded their forces in recent years, reacting to regional instability and NATO commitments.

France, Italy and Germany also maintain sizable active forces.

Small Countries, Big Reserves

Several smaller countries maintain large total military forces relative to their active troop numbers. Finland, for example, has 24,000 active personnel but nearly 948,000 total military personnel due to its substantial reserve system.

