Warships, Helicopters, Transport Planes: US Military Shifts Assets To Quake-Ravaged Venezuela

Venezuela's massive twin-earthquake disaster, which unfolded on Wednesday evening, has left dozens of apartment towers and other structures in ruins. The death toll has climbed to about 235, with at least 4,300 people injured. On one independent monitoring platform, the number of missing topped 50,000 overnight.

The sheer scale of the disaster across several districts of Caracas has prompted an international response, with the U.S. Southern Command deploying military assets to the quake-ravaged country. The disaster also marks a major test for acting President Delcy Rodríguez in a post-Maduro world.

SOUTHCOM is deploying the USS Fort Lauderdale, USS Billings, C-17 and C-130 transport aircraft, reconnaissance platforms, helicopters, and other mobility assets to assist U.S. personnel, search-and-rescue teams, and interagency partners as they assess damage, locate survivors, and deliver emergency aid.

📍#UnitedStates / #Venezuela (🇺🇸/🇻🇪)@Southcom Commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan has announced the following assets have been mobilized:



- USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD-28)

- USS Billings (LCS-15)

- C-17 Globemaster

- C-130 Hercules

- Reconnaissance Platforms

- Rotary-wing aircraft. https://t.co/TDnKgkncj9 pic.twitter.com/umxFmofs95 — SA Defensa (@SA_Defensa) June 26, 2026

SOUTHCOM noted that it will "work closely with interim Venezuelan authorities to plan, coordinate, and direct the U.S. military's unparalleled logistical and operational capabilities in support of rapid relief operations across the affected areas."

Earthquake relief support from the sea:

The @USNavy has a proud legacy of providing disaster relief directly from the sea.#SOUTHCOM has directed USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) and USS Billings (LCS 15) to Venezuela to support @DeptofState-led U.S. government relief operations in… pic.twitter.com/z1JJ0aLjSl — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 2026

The open-source intelligence X account, TheIntelFrog, reports that US airlift operations have begun.

The US response to the earthquake disaster in Venezuela is well underway.

📍The first related C-17, #AE1449 as RCH234, arrived in Curacao overnight.

📍#AE2FA6 as RCH525 is en route with members of USA-02 urban search & rescue team.

📍#AE07F8 as RCH421 is en route with members of… pic.twitter.com/4mznPCySI7 — TheIntelFrog (@TheIntelFrog) June 26, 2026

Boots on the ground.

RELEASE: SOUTHCOM Leadership Arrives in Venezuela to Coordinate Earthquake Relief Support



U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard arrived in Caracas, Venezuela, today, to oversee Department of War support to Venezuela earthquake relief efforts.



Maj. Gen. Jarrard is serving… pic.twitter.com/sCIhyuI63L — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 2026

Con velocidad, precisión y una capacidad logística incomparable, equipos de EE. UU. se están desplegando para apoyar las operaciones de respuesta tras los devastadores terremotos en Venezuela. Esta noche recibimos en Caracas al Mayor General Jarrard, quien coordinará estos… pic.twitter.com/u7b7poZZfj — Embajada de los EE.UU. en Caracas (@usembassyve) June 26, 2026

U.S. military rotary-wing aircraft have proven to be lifelines during multiple disaster relief missions. #SOUTHCOM is sending rotary-wing aircraft to support @StateDept-led U.S. government earthquake relief operations in Venezuela.



These aircraft will provide critical… pic.twitter.com/IqNgJmQTkk — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) June 26, 2026

In a post-socialist, post-Maduro world, Rodríguez faces a once-in-a-generation natural disaster crisis that will likely shape the future of her administration after January's Delta Force operation to remove Nicolás Maduro from power. An effective and powerful response will certaintly help and increase popularity.

For Rodríguez, "the emergency is simultaneously a risk and an opportunity," Venezuelan political analyst Benigno Alarcón said in a report quoted by Bloomberg. If the response is rapid and transparent, "the interim government can recover performance legitimacy. If it is opaque, militarized, exclusionary, or corrupt, the social cost, international pressure, and the probability of fractures will increase."