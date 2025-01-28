Watch: F-35 Stealth Jet Crashes In Alaska

Dramatic footage on X shows a Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighter jet crashing at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska. The pilot is reported to have ejected safely.

Here are more details from local media outlet Anchorage Daily News:

An F-35 fighter jet crashed early Tuesday afternoon at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks, according to an official there. The pilot was not injured in the crash, which occurred around 1 p.m., according to Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson. "They cordoned off the area where it crashed on the runway," Hanson said. Emergency services including ambulances and fire trucks were in the area, he said. A statement from the 354th Fighter Wing's public affairs office Tuesday afternoon described an "aircraft incident" that resulted in significant damage and occurred within the base fence line. "The pilot is safe and has been transported to Bassett Army Hospital for further evaluation," the statement said.

Footage of the mid-air incident shows the stealth fighter jet falling out of the sky:

