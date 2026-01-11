White House Amplifies Shocking Claims Of US Super Soldiers Deployed In Maduro Raid

White House Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt amplified claims about American special forces super-soliders deployed advanced weaponry during the extraction phase of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Leavitt reposted an alleged account from a Venezuelan security guard at Maduro's compound describing what happened when Delta Force operators descended from helicopters in pitch-black conditions. This account was originally posted on X by California-based political activist Mike Netter, who is seeking to recall left-wing Governor Gavin Newsom.

"On the day of the operation, we didn't hear anything coming. We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation. The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn't know how to react," the security guard on Maduro's compound said. This account was considered credible enough for Leavitt to repost.

Here's the full account from the security guard that reads Venezuelan forces were unable to comprehend the modern battlefield, where drones, sonic weapons, and we're sure insane helmet-mounted optics with AI, just made an unlevel playing field, in which the guard said, "Yes, but it was a massacre. We were hundreds, but we had no chance. They were shooting with such precision and speed... it seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute. We couldn't do anything."

Full account:

This account from a Venezuelan security guard loyal to Nicolás Maduro is absolutely chilling—and it explains a lot about why the tone across Latin America suddenly changed. Security Guard: On the day of the operation, we didn't hear anything coming. We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation. The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn't know how to react. Interviewer: So what happened next? How was the main attack? Security Guard: After those drones appeared, some helicopters arrived, but there were very few. I think barely eight helicopters. From those helicopters, soldiers came down, but a very small number. Maybe twenty men. But those men were technologically very advanced. They didn't look like anything we've fought against before. Interviewer: And then the battle began? Security Guard: Yes, but it was a massacre. We were hundreds, but we had no chance. They were shooting with such precision and speed... it seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute. We couldn't do anything. Interviewer: And your own weapons? Didn't they help? Security Guard: No help at all. Because it wasn't just the weapons. At one point, they launched something—I don't know how to describe it... it was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. Interviewer: And your comrades? Did they manage to resist? Security Guard: No, not at all. Those twenty men, without a single casualty, killed hundreds of us. We had no way to compete with their technology, with their weapons. I swear, I've never seen anything like it. We couldn't even stand up after that sonic weapon or whatever it was. Interviewer: So do you think the rest of the region should think twice before confronting the Americans? Security Guard: Without a doubt. I'm sending a warning to anyone who thinks they can fight the United States. They have no idea what they're capable of. After what I saw, I never want to be on the other side of that again. They're not to be messed with. Interviewer: And now that Trump has said Mexico is on the list, do you think the situation will change in Latin America? Security Guard: Definitely. Everyone is already talking about this. No one wants to go through what we went through. Now everyone thinks twice. What happened here is going to change a lot of things, not just in Venezuela but throughout the region .

According to a New York Times report that offered more color on "Operation Absolute Resolve," not a single Delta Force operator was killed in action. However, the report did note that "One of the helicopters was hit. Two U.S. officials said that about half a dozen soldiers were injured in the overall operation."

One can only suspect that Delta Force operators might have used Anduril's EagleEye ...

See before you're seen.



EagleEye enhances the warfighter’s perception by overlaying digital information onto the real world, delivering vital real-time insights. pic.twitter.com/Yl0tmlhHzd — Anduril Industries (@anduriltech) October 13, 2025

There is no way to independently verify Netter's X post, and it reads like narrative warfare, amplified by the White House, seemingly designed to intimidate Latin American governments under socialist regimes.

The removal of Maduro fits squarely within President Trump's hemispheric defense strategy, the so-called "Donroe Doctrine," aimed at reasserting U.S. dominance across the Western Hemisphere and pushing out Chinese, Russian, and socialist influence.

At a deeper level, Donroe Doctrine appears to go beyond Venezuela, signaling an effort to bind Western Hemisphere economies into a tightly aligned bloc that begins to resemble a superstate. That may well be the long-term project for a future Vance administration.