Who Is Delivering Tanks To Ukraine?

News broke this week that Germany had acquired 50 Leopard 1 tanks from a Belgian company, of which around 30 will shortly be refitted for use by the Ukrainian military, bolstering Western-made tank capabilities for the nation. The Netherlands and Denmark in April pledged 14 more Leopard 2 tanks to be delivered in early 2024, while the US is aiming to deliver a first batch of M1 Abrams tanks in the fall.

Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports that, as of August 2023, Ukraine had received more than 70 Leopard 2 tanks from Western militaries, including close to a whole battalion from Poland, as well as 14 Challenger 2 tanks from the United Kingdom.

Other large Leopard 2 deliveries came from Germany (18 of the coveted 2A6 model ), Spain (10) and Sweden (10 vehicles of the Strv 122 designation, the Swedish version of the Leopard 2).

Three more Leopards 2A6 came from Portugal. Including Russian-make tanks and other older models , countries have donated even more tanks to Ukraine, especially Poland.

31 tanks are needed for one Ukrainian tank battalion.

Together with the promised delivery, Ukraine's total would stand at 91 Leopard 2 and 14 Challenger 2.

When first announced earlier in the year, the US said it would also send one full battalion.