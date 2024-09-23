Zelenskyy Begins Busy US Week With Tour Of Pennsylvania Ammo Plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a packed schedule this week in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic US. On Sunday, he toured an ammunition factory in Scranton, PA. He is set to address the UN General Assembly's annual gathering in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a meeting in Washington, DC, with the Biden administration, where he will likely unveil a "victory plan."

Zelenskyy's PR team published a recap of the president's visit to the General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems Scranton Operations factory. This massive 495,000-square-foot government-owned facility manufactures 155mm artillery shells.

"During my visit to the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, where components for artillery and mortar shells are produced, including 155 mm shells for Ukraine, I emphasized the dedication of the workers, which is truly inspiring—they are helping Ukraine stand strong in our fight for freedom," Zelenskyy said.

He continued, "I am grateful to the people of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and all the states where Americans are building this incredible arsenal of global freedom. Together, we are strengthening the defense of liberty and democracy."

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 23, 2024

Zelenskyy's week in America is critical to present Kyiv's plan to end the two-and-a-half-year 'meat grinder' between Ukraine and Russia. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Zelenskyy will speak at the the UN General Assembly's annual gathering in New York.

A recent Wall Street Journal report said the war has left approximately one million on both sides dead or injured...

A confidential Ukrainian estimate from earlier this year put the number of dead Ukrainian troops at 80,000 and the wounded at 400,000, according to people familiar with the matter. Western intelligence estimates of Russian casualties vary, with some putting the number of dead as high as nearly 200,000 and wounded at around 400,000.

The Guardian noted, "The visit comes after a summer of intense fighting, with Moscow advancing fast in eastern Ukraine and Kyiv holding on to swathes of Russia's Kursk region. Kyiv has for weeks pressed the west to allow it to use delivered long-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia – so far to no avail," adding Zelenskyy will likely unveil a "victory plan" with President Biden on Thursday.

On X, as the president was heading to the US on Sunday, his PR team pushed out:

This fall will determine the future of this war. Together with our partners, we can strengthen our positions as needed for our victory—a shared victory for a truly just peace. Right now, the legacy of the current generation of world leaders is being shaped—those in the highest offices. In the coming days, we will have meetings with leaders from the Global South, G7, Europe, and heads of international organizations— with many who are helping to consolidate the world. We will also have important meetings with representatives of the United States. True peace and a true victory for Ukraine and international law—this is what we need.





— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 22, 2024

The Kremlin said once the "victory plan" is made public, its analysts will study it.

Zelenskyy's visit to the US is another attempt to secure billions more from US taxpayers ahead of the uncertainty surrounding US presidential elections in November.