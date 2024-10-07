Zillow Gone Wild: Ex-ICBM Silo In Kansas Dubbed A 'Zombie-Proof Underground Fortress', Listed For $749k

An abandoned missile silo complex in Kansas, listed on Zillow, has gone viral on X. The latest surge in interest in doomsday bunkers might stem from the Biden-Harris administration's disastrous foreign policy choices over the last 3.5 years, which appear to have set the world ablaze (also, failed domestic policy has sparked what some believe as a nation-killing migrant invasion).

"Welcome to your ultimate prepper's paradise! Nestled within 23 acres of secluded land, this rare gem offers an extraordinary opportunity to own your very own Atlas E. Missile silo, complete with a nuclear missile base and bunker," the listing on Zillow reads.

The listing continued, "This versatile structure provides shelter for your vehicles and equipment, while inside, you'll find a comfortable retreat with all the amenities you need. But that's not all – this property boasts a 1250 ft. long airstrip, providing the ultimate escape route when the need arises."

The underground bunker, designed to withstand nuclear blasts and launch Atlas intercontinental ballistic missiles in the 1960s/70s, has recently been listed for $749k.

X user Zillow Gone Wild was the first to report about this "zombie-proof castle" with over 15k sqft of space.

You may be thinking “what am I supposed to do with an old missile silo” - well let me tell you. This one has over 15k feet of space (zombie proof castle basically) with a 1250 foot landing strip (flee before the zombies get u if u want) and 10 acres of fenced perimeter protected… pic.twitter.com/qL8gMqdiVe — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) October 6, 2024

Some more of the property pic.twitter.com/f3r4InviKi — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) October 6, 2024

More of the inside of the silo pic.twitter.com/HxgxXtM3Sb — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) October 6, 2024

Earlier this year, another underground doomsday bunker was listed online. This one was in Polo, Missouri, and featured 10k sqft of space.

Not too long ago, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's underground bunker in Hawaii made news headlines.

With the Biden-Harris administration's increasing incompetence, whether that's the border invasion or threats of WW3 in Eastern Europe or the Middle East, it feels like Western elites know America is on a collision course with disaster.