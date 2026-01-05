The 2025 Tax Game-Changer: What Retirees Need To Know Now

Authored by John Rampton via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Usually, tax laws are tweaked as we enter a new year. However, 2025 isn’t just another tax year for retirees; it’s expected to be among the most consequential in recent history.

As a result of new legislation, such as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), and continuing changes from the SECURE 2.0 Act (SECURE refers to Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement.), these updates will present both opportunities and challenges. While some retirees will enjoy extra relief, others may need to adjust their financial strategy.

Understanding how these new rules will affect you is essential if you live on a fixed income, manage your retirement savings, or plan your legacy. As such, to achieve a secure and confident retirement, your planning must be informed.

With that said, here are the biggest 2025 tax changes—and what they mean for retirees.

The Big Headline: A New $6,000 ‘Bonus’ Deduction for Seniors

Easily one of the most talked-about changes for 2025 is a new deduction specifically for seniors.

In addition to existing deductions, anyone 65 or older will be able to claim an additional $6,000 deduction in 2025. For married couples at least 65 years of age, that amount can be doubled to $12,000.

So, who qualifies? You can take this “bonus” deduction even if you itemize your deductions or take the standard deduction. It is, however, phased out at higher income levels:

Single filers. When modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) reaches $75,000, it gradually phases out until it disappears at $175,000.

Married filing jointly. The starting point is $150,000, with a maximum of $250,000.

Since this deduction stacks with the existing senior and standard deductions, retirees can lower their taxable income and possibly eliminate their federal tax liability.

A quick example:

Say you’re over 65 and a single filer. If you qualify, you may be eligible for:

Standard deduction: $15,750

Age 65+ addition: $1,750 (approx.)

New senior “bonus” deduction: $6,000

Total: More than $23,500 in deductions.

In a married couple with both spouses over 65, that amount can be $46,000, which moves many retirees into the zero-tax bracket, mainly if they rely primarily on Social Security and modest individual retirement account (IRA) withdrawals.

(Note: This new deduction is temporary and currently set to expire after the 2028 tax year.)

Income Tax Brackets and Rates: Stability at Last

Although deductions are rising, tax rates are also improving. In the new tax system, seven tax brackets will be permanent: 10 percent, 12 percent, 22 percent, 24 percent, 32 percent, 35 percent, and 37 percent.

In other words, retirees will be able to plan long-term with greater security, since there will be no sudden hikes or sunset provisions in 2026.

Bonus tip: With today’s tax rates still relatively low, 2025 may be a good time to consider a Roth conversion. By converting pre-tax traditional IRA or 401(k) funds to Roth accounts, you will pay taxes at today’s rates and then withdraw those funds tax-free in the future. By making this move, you can hedge against future tax increases or the eventual expiration of that senior “bonus” deduction.

Itemized Deductions: A SALT Cap Adjustment

Furthermore, the OBBBA temporarily increases the limit on state and local tax deductions (SALT) from $10,000 to $40,000 through 2029. By itemizing again rather than taking the standard deduction, many retirees can reap significant benefits.

Here’s how it works:

Higher SALT Cap

From 2025 to 2029, you can deduct up to $40,000 in state and local taxes—$20,000 if married and filing separately. And in 2030, the $10,000 limit will return.

Income Phaseout

The full $40,000 deduction applies if your MAGI is under $500,000.

An annual MAGI of $500,000–$600,000 will be phased out by 30¢ per dollar.

The MAGI cap will again be set at $10,000 when the MAGI exceeds $600,000.

Through 2029, these thresholds will rise by 1 percent per year.

Whether you itemize or not, retirees aged 65+ can claim an additional $6,000 deduction per person (2025-2028), which is not subject to the SALT cap. It is possible for a couple with both spouses over 65 to claim an extra $12,000 in deductions.

Additionally, this phase-out begins at $75,000 MAGI (single) and $150,000 (joint).

That’s a lot to take in. To help you plan for the year 2025, here are a few tax planning tips:

In addition to any senior deductions, compare your total itemized deductions (with the higher SALT limit) against the $31,500 standard deduction for married couples.

To maximize your deduction for 2025, consider prepaying your 2026 property taxes before the end of the year.

When approaching phaseout levels or planning Roth conversions, be sure to manage your MAGI carefully.

Due to AMT rules, SALT deductions are not applicable.

The SECURE 2.0 Act: Big Retirement Account Updates

Several key provisions of the SECURE 2.0 Act take effect in 2025, reshaping how retirees and near-retirees can save, give, and plan for income in later life.

‘Super’ Catch-Up Contributions (Ages 60–63)

There’s a powerful new savings boost coming to people between 60 and 63 in 2025. By introducing “super” catch-up contributions, the limit on annual catch-up contributions is raised to $10,000 or 150 percent of the standard catch-up amount. According to the 2024 limits, that’s $11,250.

By doing so, older workers can maximize savings during their final years of employment before retirement. Starting in 2026, the $10,000 base will be adjusted for inflation.

Expanded Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs)

For those who are 70½ and older, QCDs remain the most tax-efficient way to give. In 2025, you’ll be able to donate up to $108,000 (indexed) directly from your IRA to qualified charities—satisfying your required minimum distribution and avoiding taxes as well.

In addition, higher-income retirees can contribute a one-time $54,000 QCD to a charitable remainder trust or gift annuity, giving them more flexibility to support causes they care about while maintaining their income.

More Flexibility for Qualified Longevity Annuity Contracts (QLACs)

QLACs, which provide guaranteed income later in life, now have higher limits and fewer restrictions. In addition to the increase in maximum premiums (indexed), the old rule capping contributions at 25 percent is no longer in effect, allowing retirees to receive a higher level of guaranteed lifetime income.

Other Key 2025 Updates

Here are some other updates to keep on your radar.

Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)

It’s estimated that in 2025, COLA will be around 2.5 percent, adding modestly to beneficiaries’ incomes.

However, higher benefits may cause an increase in your provisional income, resulting in a higher tax rate—up to 85 percent. As a result, deductions like the new $6,000 senior bonus are more valuable.

Estate Tax Exemption

In 2026, the OBBBA will permanently increase the federal estate tax exclusion to $15 million per individual, from $13.99 million. Combined, this amounts to $30 million in exclusions for married couples.

As a result of this law, the higher exclusion amount established by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) will not expire.

Ultimately, retirees with high net worth should consider major gifts or estate transfers now before today’s limits expire.

The Bottom Line: Plan Your 2025 Pivot

It’s a mixed bag for retirees in 2025, with some big breaks and some ticking clocks.

Here are some tips for making the most of these opportunities:

Recalculate your deductions. Determine how much income you can shield from taxes by adding up your standard, age-based, and “bonus” deductions.

Review Roth conversions. Prevent future increases in tax rates by locking in today’s historically low rates.

Max out catch-up contributions. Use the new $11,250 catch-up limit if you’re 60–63 and still working.

Use QCDs wisely. By distributing your IRA funds to charities, you can reduce your taxable income and support a cause you believe in.

With these changes in place in 2025, you will be able to benefit from greater flexibility and security in your retirement plan.

The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors. They are meant for general informational purposes only and should not be construed or interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation. The Epoch Times does not provide investment, tax, legal, financial planning, estate planning, or any other personal finance advice. The Epoch Times holds no liability for the accuracy or timeliness of the information provided.