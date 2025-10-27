30% Of Americans Say They Can't Afford A Holiday

Data from the most recent Consumer Insights survey from Statista shows that almost three out of ten Americans (29 percent) say they won't be able to go on vacation this year due to a lack of funds.

As Statista's Valentina Fourreau shows in the chart below, this was the highest proportion of respondents of the 20 countries included in the survey.

The share of Canadians whose finances did not allow them to go on holiday this year was slightly lower at 28 percent.

As the infographic also shows, China was the only country where fewer than 10 percent of the respondents couldn't afford a holiday this year, far fewer than in Germany (22 percent), France (19 percent) or even Japan (26 percent).