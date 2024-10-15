print-icon
73% Of Mexicans Own A Dog

by Tyler Durden
Authored

Data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey reveals that dog ownership varies greatly around the world.

Where as many as seven in ten respondents said they had a dog as a pet in Mexico in a survey conducted between July 2023 and June 2024, under three in ten said the same in Sweden.

Infographic: How Common Is It To Own a Dog? | Statista

In the United States, around half of respondents said they owned a dog.

Americans were most likely to own a dog, followed by a cat (36 percent), a fish (7 percent), a reptile (4 percent) and a bird (4 percent).

Only three percent of respondents said they owned a rodent, whether a rabbit, a hamster, guinea pig, mouse or rat.

