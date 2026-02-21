9 Tips To Cut Your 2025 Tax Bill And File Smoothly Under New Rules

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

With tax season underway and the April 15 filing deadline approaching, taxpayers are being encouraged to review new changes introduced by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to help minimize their tax bills and avoid filing delays.

The IRS in Washington. Madalina Kilroy/The Epoch Times

The law, signed in July 2025, made several permanent revisions to the tax code. It also created a series of temporary deductions and expanded limits—many of which expire after 2028 or 2029 and come with strict income phaseouts.

The IRS has urged taxpayers to review the new provisions carefully and use online tools at IRS.gov to help ensure smooth processing.

Here are nine strategies to consider.

1. Revisit Itemizing Under the Higher SALT Cap

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) temporarily increased the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000 for both single filers and married couples filing jointly.

For 2025, the standard deduction is $15,750 for singles, $31,500 for married couples, and $23,625 for heads of household.

Taxpayers whose total itemized deductions—including mortgage interest, charitable contributions, and state and local taxes—exceed those amounts may benefit from itemizing.

However, the expanded SALT cap begins phasing out at $500,000 in modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) and returns to $10,000 once MAGI reaches $600,000.

Because many benefits phase out at specific income levels, reviewing your projected MAGI before making major financial moves—such as selling investments or doing a Roth conversion—can help protect valuable deductions.

While most of your 2025 income is already set by filing season, certain contributions made before the April deadline, such as individual retirement account or health savings account funding, can still lower taxable income and help preserve income-sensitive tax breaks.

2. Calculate the Overtime Deduction Carefully

The law introduced a temporary deduction for qualified overtime compensation, capped at $25,000 for married couples and $12,500 for singles.

Only the additional “half-time” portion of time-and-a-half pay qualifies—not the full overtime rate.

The deduction begins phasing out at $300,000 in MAGI for joint filers and disappears entirely at $550,000.

Taxpayers should confirm that their W-2 accurately reflects overtime earnings before claiming the deduction.

3. Make Sure Tip Income Is Properly Reported

The qualified tip income deduction allows up to $25,000 in reported tip income per return.

Only tips formally reported on a W-2 or 1099 qualify. Unreported cash tips cannot be deducted.

The IRS has reminded taxpayers that they are responsible for all information reported on their return, even if a preparer completes it. Incorrect or mismatched income reporting may delay processing.

The tip deduction phases out beginning at $150,000 in MAGI for singles and $300,000 for married couples.

4. Confirm Eligibility for Auto Loan Interest Deduction

Taxpayers who purchased a new personal-use vehicle in 2025 may be able to deduct up to $10,000 in interest paid on a qualifying auto loan.

The vehicle must have final assembly in the United States, and leased vehicles do not qualify.

The deduction phases out beginning at $100,000 in MAGI for singles and $200,000 for married couples.

The IRS notes that lenders must provide taxpayers with statements showing the total interest paid during the year—and retaining that documentation is essential when claiming the deduction.

5. Seniors Should Watch Income Limits Closely

Taxpayers age 65 or older may qualify for a temporary senior deduction of up to $12,000 for married couples and $6,000 for singles.

The benefit begins phasing out at $150,000 in MAGI for married couples and $75,000 for singles.

Large Roth conversions, capital gains, or other income spikes could eliminate the deduction. Financial planners often recommend modeling income carefully before executing major transactions to avoid unintended tax consequences.

6. Manage MAGI to Preserve Income-Sensitive Breaks

Many of the OBBBA’s temporary provisions hinge on income thresholds, making modified adjusted gross income a key planning factor.

Taxpayers whose income is close to phaseout levels—such as $300,000 for the overtime and tip deductions or $500,000 for the expanded SALT cap—may benefit from carefully timing income and contributions. Even modest adjustments to income can preserve eligibility for deductions that may be worth thousands of dollars.

The IRS notes that contributing to retirement plans like 401(k)s or traditional IRAs—and making eligible health savings account contributions by the filing deadline—can lower adjusted gross income, which in turn can help taxpayers stay under key income thresholds that affect eligibility for tax breaks.

7. Double-Check Identity and Dependent Information

Errors in personal information remain one of the most common causes of refund delays.

The IRS has advised taxpayers to confirm Social Security numbers, dependent names, and Identity Protection PINs before filing. Taking these steps can help avoid delays in processing and in claiming credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit.

8. Use IRS Online Tools to Avoid Delays

The IRS recommends filing electronically and choosing direct deposit to speed refunds, noting that most refunds are issued in less than 21 days.

Refund status can be tracked using the “Where’s My Refund?” tool, available within 24 hours after an electronic filing is received.

The IRS is also phasing out paper refund checks, and mailed refunds may take six weeks or longer.

Taxpayers can use an IRS Individual Online Account to view tax records and transcripts, check refund status, verify adjusted gross income, retrieve an Identity Protection PIN, and view certain W-2 and 1099 forms.

9. The Bottom Line

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act created new tax-saving opportunities for 2025, but many come with strict limits and income phaseouts.

A careful review of deductions, income timing, and documentation—combined with the IRS’s online tools—can help taxpayers avoid losing temporary benefits or experiencing unnecessary delays.

With the filing deadline approaching, preparation and attention to detail may be the most effective ways to reduce stress—and potentially reduce your tax bill.