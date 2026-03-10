ADP Signals Best Job Gains In Almost 4 Months, As BLS Payrolls Plunged

For the four weeks ending February 21, 2026, ADP reports that private employers added an average of 15,500 jobs a week.

Employment gains reached their highest since Thanksgiving week last year, holding steady in February after five straight weeks of strengthening.

This positive labor market signal stands in the face of last week's surprised plunge in non-farm payrolls - driven by a strike-triggered drop in Healthcare jobs and a huge revisions in the labor force as native workers suddenly disappeared.

Combined with the ongoing strength of the jobless claims data, once could argue that the 'no hire, no fire' economy is edging back towards jobs growth.