ADP Weekly Employment Data Shows Labor Market Rebounding In December

Since the start of the government shutdown, what labor market data indications we got actually surprised to the upside (while soft survey data crashed)...

...but now, as the data starts to re-emerge from its slumber, it remains mixed with jobless claims data remaining solid to say the least while JOLTS leaves questions about the low-hire, low-fire, low-quits economy. If one data set has bee noisy through the past few weeks, it's ADP (and its new weekly updated prints). Analysts expected a 16.25k average job gain per week over the past four weeks... but the print was just +11.5k (46k on a monthly basis) for the week-ending Dec 6th, with the prior week's average revised up strongly to +17.5k (+70k monthly).

Source: Bloomberg

That is the third straight week of month-over-month gains for the labor market after a brief slump as the government shutdown started.