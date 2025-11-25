ADP Weekly Employment Report Signals Weakening Labor Market In November

For the four weeks ending Nov. 8, 2025, ADP reports that private employers shed an average of 13,500 jobs a week, considerably worse than than the last couple of weeks.

That is the worst 'monthly' average since August

"Consumer strength remains in question as we enter the holiday hiring season," says Nela Richardson of ADP, adding that "might be playing into delayed or curtailed job creation."

This is certainly not good news, but it does shift the dove/hawk argument at The Fed to pro-cut side and we see odds rise for December...

Is this bad news good enough to support the Santa Claus Rally?