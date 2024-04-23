After Big Downward Revision, New Home Sales Jumped In March Along With Prices

Following the plunge in Existing Home Sales (and Start and Permits), March New Home Sales (unexpectedly) soared - rising 8.8% Mom (+0.9% exp). This big jump (largest MoM since Dec 2022) is made to look a lot better after February's 0.3% MoM decline was revised dramatically lower (to a 5.1% decline)...

This MoM jump sent new home sales up 8.3% YoY to 693k SAAR - the highest since Sept 2023...

Just another downward revision...

The median new home price rebounded to $430,700 from an upward revised $406,500, further normalizing with existing home sales...

Mortgage rates above 7% continue to plague existing-home sales, which are “stuck,” National Association of Realtors Chief Economist Lawrence Yun said last week.