Alaskans Carry The Most Lifetime Credit-Card Debt Of All Americans, Iowans The Least
The average American accumulates nearly $400,000 in credit card debt over their lifetime.
But the total varies significantly depending on where people live. In some states, the typical lifetime total exceeds $450,000, while in others it sits closer to $320,000.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Tasmin Lockwood, based on data from JG Wentworth, shows which states accumulate the most and least credit card debt over a lifetime.
Which States Accumulate the Most Credit Card Debt?
Check out the data, which excludes any interest charges, below:
|Rank
|State
|Average Lifetime Credit Card Debt
|1
|Alaska
|$484,620
|2
|New Jersey
|$456,300
|3
|Connecticut
|$454,080
|4
|Hawaii
|$453,600
|5
|Maryland
|$449,520
|6
|Texas
|$448,020
|7
|Florida
|$443,520
|8
|Nevada
|$438,480
|9
|Colorado
|$436,020
|10
|Georgia
|$434,280
|11
|Virginia
|$432,000
|12
|California
|$424,800
|13
|New York
|$420,600
|14
|Washington
|$418,500
|15
|Massachusetts
|$411,180
|16
|Delaware
|$410,460
|17
|Arizona
|$408,000
|18
|Illinois
|$403,560
|19
|New Hampshire
|$401,520
|20
|Rhode Island
|$401,160
|21
|Utah
|$391,920
|22
|South Carolina
|$389,880
|23
|North Carolina
|$386,040
|24
|Wyoming
|$384,360
|25
|Louisiana
|$381,540
|26
|Oklahoma
|$377,460
|27
|Pennsylvania
|$374,700
|28
|Tennessee
|$374,580
|29
|Oregon
|$371,940
|30
|Idaho
|$367,860
|31
|Montana
|$367,320
|32
|Kansas
|$364,920
|33
|Alabama
|$364,440
|34
|Minnesota
|$364,080
|35
|Missouri
|$362,520
|36
|New Mexico
|$361,380
|37
|North Dakota
|$359,460
|38
|Nebraska
|$356,700
|39
|Michigan
|$355,920
|40
|Vermont
|$355,680
|41
|Ohio
|$352,260
|42
|Arkansas
|$349,560
|43
|Maine
|$349,560
|44
|South Dakota
|$343,020
|45
|Indiana
|$337,260
|46
|Mississippi
|$333,180
|47
|West Virginia
|$325,620
|48
|Kentucky
|$323,940
|49
|Wisconsin
|$322,200
|50
|Iowa
|$319,740
Alaska has the highest lifetime credit card debt at $484,620, 21.8% above the national average. The Arctic state typically ranks high in cost of living; its remoteness adds complexity to shipping in food and fuel, which elevates prices.
New Jerseyans and Connecticuters rack up $456,300 and $454,080 of credit card debt in their lifetimes, respectively, reflecting higher costs for rent, food, and utilities. Interestingly, New Jersey and Connecticut have good salaries compared with other states, suggesting higher income enables greater access to credit.
Average lifetime credit card debt exceeds $400,000 in 20 states.
Midwestern states Iowa and Wisconsin have the lowest levels of average credit card debt at $319,740 and $322,200, respectively.
Kentucky, where public school students must complete a financial literacy course before graduating, trails closely at $323,940.
Consumer Debt Has Risen in Recent Years
Consumer spending plays a crucial role in the U.S. economy; it accounted for nearly 70% of GDP in the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, over half (56%) of all credit card users have some kind of revolving credit card debt, which is where payments are deferred for periodic instalments, highlighting debt’s parallel role.
While consumer debt has risen alongside inflation, mortgages, vehicles, and student loans, household debt in the U.S. is much lower than in countries such as Switzerland, Australia, and its neighbor Canada.
To learn more about global debt, check out this graphic which breaks down countries with the highest household debt.