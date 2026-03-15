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Alaskans Carry The Most Lifetime Credit-Card Debt Of All Americans, Iowans The Least

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The average American accumulates nearly $400,000 in credit card debt over their lifetime.

But the total varies significantly depending on where people live. In some states, the typical lifetime total exceeds $450,000, while in others it sits closer to $320,000.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Tasmin Lockwood, based on data from JG Wentworth, shows which states accumulate the most and least credit card debt over a lifetime.

Which States Accumulate the Most Credit Card Debt?

Check out the data, which excludes any interest charges, below:

RankStateAverage Lifetime Credit Card Debt
1Alaska$484,620
2New Jersey$456,300
3Connecticut$454,080
4Hawaii$453,600
5Maryland$449,520
6Texas$448,020
7Florida$443,520
8Nevada$438,480
9Colorado$436,020
10Georgia$434,280
11Virginia$432,000
12California$424,800
13New York$420,600
14Washington$418,500
15Massachusetts$411,180
16Delaware$410,460
17Arizona$408,000
18Illinois$403,560
19New Hampshire$401,520
20Rhode Island$401,160
21Utah$391,920
22South Carolina$389,880
23North Carolina$386,040
24Wyoming$384,360
25Louisiana$381,540
26Oklahoma$377,460
27Pennsylvania$374,700
28Tennessee$374,580
29Oregon$371,940
30Idaho$367,860
31Montana$367,320
32Kansas$364,920
33Alabama$364,440
34Minnesota$364,080
35Missouri$362,520
36New Mexico$361,380
37North Dakota$359,460
38Nebraska$356,700
39Michigan$355,920
40Vermont$355,680
41Ohio$352,260
42Arkansas$349,560
43Maine$349,560
44South Dakota$343,020
45Indiana$337,260
46Mississippi$333,180
47West Virginia$325,620
48Kentucky$323,940
49Wisconsin$322,200
50Iowa$319,740

Alaska has the highest lifetime credit card debt at $484,620, 21.8% above the national average. The Arctic state typically ranks high in cost of living; its remoteness adds complexity to shipping in food and fuel, which elevates prices.

New Jerseyans and Connecticuters rack up $456,300 and $454,080 of credit card debt in their lifetimes, respectively, reflecting higher costs for rent, food, and utilities. Interestingly, New Jersey and Connecticut have good salaries compared with other states, suggesting higher income enables greater access to credit.

Average lifetime credit card debt exceeds $400,000 in 20 states.

Midwestern states Iowa and Wisconsin have the lowest levels of average credit card debt at $319,740 and $322,200, respectively.

Kentucky, where public school students must complete a financial literacy course before graduating, trails closely at $323,940.

Consumer Debt Has Risen in Recent Years

Consumer spending plays a crucial role in the U.S. economy; it accounted for nearly 70% of GDP in the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, over half (56%) of all credit card users have some kind of revolving credit card debt, which is where payments are deferred for periodic instalments, highlighting debt’s parallel role.

While consumer debt has risen alongside inflation, mortgages, vehicles, and student loans, household debt in the U.S. is much lower than in countries such as Switzerland, Australia, and its neighbor Canada.

To learn more about global debt, check out this graphic which breaks down countries with the highest household debt.