Alaskans Carry The Most Lifetime Credit-Card Debt Of All Americans, Iowans The Least

The average American accumulates nearly $400,000 in credit card debt over their lifetime.

But the total varies significantly depending on where people live. In some states, the typical lifetime total exceeds $450,000, while in others it sits closer to $320,000.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Tasmin Lockwood, based on data from JG Wentworth, shows which states accumulate the most and least credit card debt over a lifetime.

Which States Accumulate the Most Credit Card Debt?

Check out the data, which excludes any interest charges, below:

Rank State Average Lifetime Credit Card Debt 1 Alaska $484,620 2 New Jersey $456,300 3 Connecticut $454,080 4 Hawaii $453,600 5 Maryland $449,520 6 Texas $448,020 7 Florida $443,520 8 Nevada $438,480 9 Colorado $436,020 10 Georgia $434,280 11 Virginia $432,000 12 California $424,800 13 New York $420,600 14 Washington $418,500 15 Massachusetts $411,180 16 Delaware $410,460 17 Arizona $408,000 18 Illinois $403,560 19 New Hampshire $401,520 20 Rhode Island $401,160 21 Utah $391,920 22 South Carolina $389,880 23 North Carolina $386,040 24 Wyoming $384,360 25 Louisiana $381,540 26 Oklahoma $377,460 27 Pennsylvania $374,700 28 Tennessee $374,580 29 Oregon $371,940 30 Idaho $367,860 31 Montana $367,320 32 Kansas $364,920 33 Alabama $364,440 34 Minnesota $364,080 35 Missouri $362,520 36 New Mexico $361,380 37 North Dakota $359,460 38 Nebraska $356,700 39 Michigan $355,920 40 Vermont $355,680 41 Ohio $352,260 42 Arkansas $349,560 43 Maine $349,560 44 South Dakota $343,020 45 Indiana $337,260 46 Mississippi $333,180 47 West Virginia $325,620 48 Kentucky $323,940 49 Wisconsin $322,200 50 Iowa $319,740

Alaska has the highest lifetime credit card debt at $484,620, 21.8% above the national average. The Arctic state typically ranks high in cost of living; its remoteness adds complexity to shipping in food and fuel, which elevates prices.

New Jerseyans and Connecticuters rack up $456,300 and $454,080 of credit card debt in their lifetimes, respectively, reflecting higher costs for rent, food, and utilities. Interestingly, New Jersey and Connecticut have good salaries compared with other states, suggesting higher income enables greater access to credit.

Average lifetime credit card debt exceeds $400,000 in 20 states.

Midwestern states Iowa and Wisconsin have the lowest levels of average credit card debt at $319,740 and $322,200, respectively.

Kentucky, where public school students must complete a financial literacy course before graduating, trails closely at $323,940.

Consumer Debt Has Risen in Recent Years

Consumer spending plays a crucial role in the U.S. economy; it accounted for nearly 70% of GDP in the third quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, over half (56%) of all credit card users have some kind of revolving credit card debt, which is where payments are deferred for periodic instalments, highlighting debt’s parallel role.

While consumer debt has risen alongside inflation, mortgages, vehicles, and student loans, household debt in the U.S. is much lower than in countries such as Switzerland, Australia, and its neighbor Canada.

To learn more about global debt, check out this graphic which breaks down countries with the highest household debt.