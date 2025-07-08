Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off With Disappointing Early Sales

U.S. consumer health remains a mixed picture. Goldman Sachs sees signs of cautious optimism, while UBS highlights a rebound in confidence among low-income households. Still, stubborn inflation and high interest rates persist, casting a dark cloud over long-term outlooks.

New data from Momentum Commerce offers an early snapshot of Amazon's Prime Day performance, with sales down 14% in the first four hours compared to the same period last year, according to Bloomberg. It's not the kind of number investors were hoping to see as a high-frequency snapshot of midsummer consumer sentiment, and it may signal deeper caution among shoppers.

Momentum Commerce, which manages $7 billion in Amazon sales across brands like Crocs and Beats, provides uniquely valuable data often viewed as a barometer of consumer sentiment and the broader U.S. economic outlook. Investors appeared to take the report negatively, with Amazon shares down 1.5% in early afternoon trading in New York.

Bloomberg noted weaknesses could be attributed to:

Prime Day expanded from 2 to 4 days this year, complicating year-over-year comparisons.

Consumers may be waiting for deeper discounts.

Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are discouraging deep sales from sellers, unable to capture sales from value-seeking consumers.

Other observations of the sale:

Amazon's own devices, like Echo, saw fewer discounts this year.

Essentials, not tech, are driving competition, with deep discounts on groceries rather than electronics. So, back to basics.

Apple offered standout deals, including AirPods 4 at $89, cheaper than last Black Friday.

Ah, yes, the usual malarkey from Amazon sellers...

Can’t wait for Amazon Prime Day tomorrow pic.twitter.com/vBSeH2sCVy — Orlando (@thisisorlando) July 8, 2025

What are you buying on Prime Day? pic.twitter.com/zj5B7iyIDf — Beth Dutton (@1BethDutton) July 8, 2025

Consumers aren't rushing to panic-buy junk from China on the e-commerce platform. While multiple factors may be at play, one undeniable reality remains: as we've noted repeatedly, the consumer is still under pressure.