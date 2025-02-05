American Goods-Producers Suffer Biggest Job Loss In 2 Years, Services Employment Soars
The US economy added 183k jobs in January according to ADP - the biggest addition since October. Additionally, December's +122k print was revised dramatically higher to +176k...
Source: Bloomberg
... above January's print was above all analysts' expectations.
Source: Bloomberg
But...
"We had a strong start to 2025 but it masked a dichotomy in the labor market. Consumer-facing industries drove hiring, while job growth was weaker in business services and production," said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP.
With Goods-producers seeing 6k job losses (the worst since Nov 2023) as Services soared 190k (the most since July 2023)
Source: Bloomberg
With Manufacturing hit hard once again...
Source: Bloomberg
Additionally, for the first time since March 2023, Job-Stayers saw wage growth accelerating...
Source: Bloomberg
So, does Powell care about manufacturing jobs or just all jobs? None of this signals a more dovish 'data dependent' Fed will move soon.