American Goods-Producers Suffer Biggest Job Loss In 2 Years, Services Employment Soars

The US economy added 183k jobs in January according to ADP - the biggest addition since October. Additionally, December's +122k print was revised dramatically higher to +176k...

... above January's print was above all analysts' expectations.

But...

"We had a strong start to 2025 but it masked a dichotomy in the labor market. Consumer-facing industries drove hiring, while job growth was weaker in business services and production," said Nela Richardson, Chief Economist, ADP.

With Goods-producers seeing 6k job losses (the worst since Nov 2023) as Services soared 190k (the most since July 2023)

With Manufacturing hit hard once again...

Additionally, for the first time since March 2023, Job-Stayers saw wage growth accelerating...

So, does Powell care about manufacturing jobs or just all jobs? None of this signals a more dovish 'data dependent' Fed will move soon.