Americans Value Health & Family Above Everything

Amid all the distractions offered by smartphones, social media and the constant stream of information we’re all inundated with these days, it’s sometimes hard to focus on the truly important things in life.

But what are those things?

While the answer to that question is highly individual, Statista's Felix Richter reports that there are some core values that unite many people.

According to Statista Consumer Insights, Americans largely agree on family and health being among the most important things in life, while making money, personal growth and a career are also high on the list of thing Americans value most in life.