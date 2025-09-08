Americans Sour On Capitalism As Democrats Go All-In On Socialism: Survey

A new Gallup survey reveals that Americans' positive perception of capitalism has slipped to 54%, the lowest level since the poll began in 2010 and down from 60% in 2021. Meanwhile, views of socialism remain steady at around 39%, though partisan divides are widening, with two-thirds of Democrats viewing socialism favorably.

This comes as the next generation of Democratic politicians grows more radical than ever, calling for a socialist reconstruction of America, with some of these unhinged politicians openly embracing Marxism.

Democrats and independents have grown increasingly skeptical of capitalism. For the first time, fewer than half of Democrats (42%) view the economic system that has allowed America to become a superpower as favorable. Republicans' views remain unchanged, with three-quarters holding a favorable opinion.

Not surprisingly, two-thirds of Democrats view socialism favorably, up from 50% in 2010.

This reflects an alarming shift within the party as it embraces far-left progressive policies, with an increasing number of Democratic leaders openly leaning toward Marxism. Republicans, by contrast, remain broadly skeptical of socialism, mindful of the lessons from the fall of the Berlin Wall decades ago.

One thing voters agree on: positive views of mega corporations continue to slide over a multi-decade period to a record low.

Sixty percent of Republicans, 36% of independents, and 17% of Democrats view mega corporations positively.

"Americans overall continue to be skeptical of socialism, but Democrats are the exception," Gallup wrote in the report, adding, "Since 2016, more Democrats have held positive views of socialism than of capitalism, with the gap expanding to 24 points today."

Gallup noted, "Democrats' more positive views of socialism occur at a time when many high-profile Democratic officials — most notably, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani — have identified themselves as Democratic socialists and advocated policies calling for a significantly expanded government role in economic matters."

The takeaway from the new survey confirms our reporting: Democrats have gone off the deep end. Rather than returning to the center of the political aisle, they've chosen to double and even triple down on all things woke and now openly embrace socialism. Some in the party are even cheerleading Marxism while calling for the collapse of capitalism and America.

This type of revolutionary behavior by Democrats is not tolerated by President Trump, who campaigned against socialism in 2024, often declaring that "America will never be a socialist country."