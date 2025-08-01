print-icon
America's Economic Engines: The Biggest Industry In Every State

by Tyler Durden
Ever wondered what fuels each state’s economy? In most cases, the biggest industry is either real estate or manufacturing.

This Markets in a Minute graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross, in partnership with Terzo, highlights the industry contributing the most to GDP in every state.

The Biggest Industry Ranking

Real estate powers the economy in over half of states. This is largely because the Bureau of Economic Analysis treats homeowners as landlords renting to themselves, and includes the rental value in GDP. If economists did not include this value, a jump in the homeownership rate would cause GDP to drop. 

On top of this, the real estate industry includes rent paid by renters, property taxes, construction, remodeling, and brokers’ fees.

State/DistrictBiggest Industry
AlabamaManufacturing
AlaskaTransportation & Warehousing
ArizonaReal Estate
ArkansasManufacturing
CaliforniaReal Estate
ColoradoReal Estate
ConnecticutReal Estate
DelawareFinance & Insurance
District of ColumbiaGovernment
FloridaReal Estate
GeorgiaReal Estate
HawaiiReal Estate
IdahoReal Estate
IllinoisReal Estate
IndianaManufacturing
IowaManufacturing
KansasManufacturing
KentuckyManufacturing
LouisianaManufacturing
MaineReal Estate
MarylandReal Estate
MassachusettsProfessional & Technical Services
MichiganManufacturing
MinnesotaReal Estate
MississippiManufacturing
MissouriReal Estate
MontanaReal Estate
NebraskaFinance & Insurance
NevadaReal Estate
New HampshireReal Estate
New JerseyReal Estate
New MexicoReal Estate
New YorkFinance & Insurance
North CarolinaManufacturing
North DakotaMining, Oil & Gas
OhioManufacturing
OklahomaGovernment
OregonReal Estate
PennsylvaniaReal Estate
Rhode IslandReal Estate
South CarolinaReal Estate
South DakotaFinance & Insurance
TennesseeManufacturing
TexasReal Estate
UtahReal Estate
VermontReal Estate
VirginiaReal Estate
WashingtonInformation
West VirginiaMining, Oil & Gas
WisconsinManufacturing
WyomingMining, Oil & Gas

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Data for the 2024 calendar year. Some industry names have been shortened including real estate and rental and leasing; mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; federal civilian and state and local government; and professional, scientific, and technical services.

In second place, manufacturing is the biggest industry in 13 states. Its prominence is heavily concentrated in the Midwest and the South thanks to the long history of the sector in some states, large plots of available land, and government support.

Rare Economic Leaders

Outside of real estate and manufacturing, some industries are the top GDP driver in a much smaller number of states.

For instance, finance and insurance is the biggest industry in New York, Delaware, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Over half of publicly-traded U.S. companies incorporate in Delaware thanks to balanced and flexible corporate laws, a business-friendly environment, and a respected legal community. In South Dakota, financial services are drawn to the state’s business-friendly taxes and trust laws that can shield families from inheritance taxes indefinitely. 

Mining and oil and gas creates the biggest economic output in three states. North Dakota is the third-largest crude oil producer in the country, while Wyoming and West Virginia are America’s top two coal producers.

The government is the biggest GDP driver in D.C. and Oklahoma. Lastly, professional and technical services (Massachusetts), information (Washington), and transportation and warehousing (Alaska) were the top industry in one state each.

