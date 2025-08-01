America's Economic Engines: The Biggest Industry In Every State

Ever wondered what fuels each state’s economy? In most cases, the biggest industry is either real estate or manufacturing.

This Markets in a Minute graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross, in partnership with Terzo, highlights the industry contributing the most to GDP in every state.

The Biggest Industry Ranking

Real estate powers the economy in over half of states. This is largely because the Bureau of Economic Analysis treats homeowners as landlords renting to themselves, and includes the rental value in GDP. If economists did not include this value, a jump in the homeownership rate would cause GDP to drop.

On top of this, the real estate industry includes rent paid by renters, property taxes, construction, remodeling, and brokers’ fees.

State/District Biggest Industry Alabama Manufacturing Alaska Transportation & Warehousing Arizona Real Estate Arkansas Manufacturing California Real Estate Colorado Real Estate Connecticut Real Estate Delaware Finance & Insurance District of Columbia Government Florida Real Estate Georgia Real Estate Hawaii Real Estate Idaho Real Estate Illinois Real Estate Indiana Manufacturing Iowa Manufacturing Kansas Manufacturing Kentucky Manufacturing Louisiana Manufacturing Maine Real Estate Maryland Real Estate Massachusetts Professional & Technical Services Michigan Manufacturing Minnesota Real Estate Mississippi Manufacturing Missouri Real Estate Montana Real Estate Nebraska Finance & Insurance Nevada Real Estate New Hampshire Real Estate New Jersey Real Estate New Mexico Real Estate New York Finance & Insurance North Carolina Manufacturing North Dakota Mining, Oil & Gas Ohio Manufacturing Oklahoma Government Oregon Real Estate Pennsylvania Real Estate Rhode Island Real Estate South Carolina Real Estate South Dakota Finance & Insurance Tennessee Manufacturing Texas Real Estate Utah Real Estate Vermont Real Estate Virginia Real Estate Washington Information West Virginia Mining, Oil & Gas Wisconsin Manufacturing Wyoming Mining, Oil & Gas

Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Data for the 2024 calendar year. Some industry names have been shortened including real estate and rental and leasing; mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction; federal civilian and state and local government; and professional, scientific, and technical services.

In second place, manufacturing is the biggest industry in 13 states. Its prominence is heavily concentrated in the Midwest and the South thanks to the long history of the sector in some states, large plots of available land, and government support.

Rare Economic Leaders

Outside of real estate and manufacturing, some industries are the top GDP driver in a much smaller number of states.

For instance, finance and insurance is the biggest industry in New York, Delaware, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Over half of publicly-traded U.S. companies incorporate in Delaware thanks to balanced and flexible corporate laws, a business-friendly environment, and a respected legal community. In South Dakota, financial services are drawn to the state’s business-friendly taxes and trust laws that can shield families from inheritance taxes indefinitely.

Mining and oil and gas creates the biggest economic output in three states. North Dakota is the third-largest crude oil producer in the country, while Wyoming and West Virginia are America’s top two coal producers.

The government is the biggest GDP driver in D.C. and Oklahoma. Lastly, professional and technical services (Massachusetts), information (Washington), and transportation and warehousing (Alaska) were the top industry in one state each.