Americans' Top New Year's Resolutions For 2025

Planning to save more money is once again top of mind for many Americans making resolutions for 2025.

As Statista';s Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, data from a recent survey by Statista shows that one in five U.S. adults are committing to the financial goal.

Vows to eat healthier, exercise more and lose weight were the next most commonly cited resolutions this year, picked by between 15-19 percent of respondents.

Four in ten U.S. respondents said that they do not plan on making any resolutions for next year.