Are Fireworks Integral To New Year's Eve?

Fireworks are bad for the environment, distressing to animals and people with conditions such as PTSD, as well as dangerous - resulting in thousands of injuries in the United States alone each year.

Yet, come New Year’s Eve, they are set off all around the world, as the clock strikes 12 in one timezone after another. In the U.S, the market is even booming, with the U.S. fireworks industry having reported an estimated $2.2 billion in revenue from consumers in 2024 and an additional $600 million on professional display fireworks.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, using data from Statista’s Consumer Insights survey, the share of respondents who say that fireworks and firecrackers are an essential part of a New Year’s celebration varies across geographies.

In all of the five countries surveyed, a minority of respondents said this was the case.

Germans were the most likely to think that fireworks were a “must” for the 31st, with 29 percent of respondents picking the option, while in France, the tradition was far less popular, with only 12 percent of respondents saying the same.

More popular responses to the question on essential elements for a New Year’s celebration included “to wish friends and family a happy new year” and “toasting with champagne”.

The French and Germans were the most romantic of the group, with 45 and 37 percent, respectively, selecting a “kiss at midnight” as an essential part of the festivities, versus 32 percent in the U.S., 26 percent in the UK and 14 percent in Mexico. Multiple answers were possible.