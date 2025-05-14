Asians work from home the least in a global comparison, while college-educated workers from English-speaking countries and Africa do so more frequently.

These are the results from a new survey by the Ifo Institute and Stanford University.

Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports that while all Asians respondents only worked an average of approximately 1.1 days a week from home, this was around 1.2 days in Europe, 1.25 in Latin America, 1.4 days in Africa and 1.6 days in English-speaking countries.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Women tend to work from home more than men - except for in Europe - tied to mothers expressing a high desire to work remotely in the survey.

The countries which saw the most work from home days were Canada, the United Kingdom and Finland, while the least were observed in South Korea, China, Greece and Japan.

In general, people expressed a higher desire to work from home than they actually did, led by mothers who on average said they would like to be present remotely 2.66 days a week, followed by childless men at 2.62 days and fathers at 2.57 days.

In 2024, the people in the survey actually worked from home only 1.27 days a week.