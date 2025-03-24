"Awful Reboot": Snow White Bombs Box-Office 

Walt Disney Studios' "Snow White" domestic box office debut was off to a very sleepy start, delivering ticket sales of $43 million in North America this past weekend—already at the low end for a major theatrical production. There was a mix of reviews for the "woke" remake of the 1937 animated classic.

@DisneyStudios Snow White is already a FLOP!



Hope you learn your lesson @Disney ... We The People aren't standing for this woke bullshit anymore.



Empty theaters on your opening night. Prepare to tank. pic.twitter.com/LJ6CkbYCOf — Nightmare (@Nightma31857632) March 21, 2025

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs cost Disney around $250 million to produce. The remake is plagued with controversies that will likely cost Disney at the box office, including what Bloomberg described:

"The remake, a tale of female empowerment. Instead of trying to find a husband, the new Snow White leads a Joan of Arc-like rebellion against the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot."

Data from industry tracker Box Office Pro showed Snow White delivered ticket sales of $43 million in North America over the weekend, missing estimates from $45 million to $55 million — an already low range for a major theatrical production. Global ticket sales were around $87 million. In China, ticket sales grossed a little less than a million dollars.

Variety pointed out that Snow White has "notched the lowest domestic debut to date for Disney's various reimaginings, below even 2019's "Dumbo" which took flight with $45 million (without adjusting for inflation)", adding, "Prior remakes of "The Little Mermaid," "The Jungle Book," "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Lion King" all opened above $100 million."

Reviews for the movie have been mixed.

Rotten Tomatoes scored the remake of the 1937 animated classic at 44%, with many top critics on the movie and TV review website giving the film a subpar rating:

Film critic Sara Michelle Fetters from MovieFreak: "Though far from a dream come true, this Snow White isn't without its enjoyable aspects. I watched it with a smile and a song, every bluddle-uddle-um-dum somehow injecting my heart with joy, often when I least expected."

Film critic Justin Kim from Loud and Clear: "Because of how utterly incongruous its direction is, it just ends up being a very confusing experience no matter your expectations."

Film critic Michael Ward from Should I See It: "There's no dazzle. There's no sense of wonder. No real sense of suspense or dramatic power. Everything is spoon fed to us through colors, visuals, dialogue, and music. There is no reason to think about any of this."

Film critical Dough Walker from Channel Awesome: "A Disney film production with a Disney Channel script."

Other critics:

The Guardian called Snow White an "exhaustingly awful reboot."

Observer called it to be "toe-curlingly terrible."

Rolling Stone critic David Fear said, "The movie does earn points as a bedtime story, however, because it will definitely put you to sleep."

Kyle Smith at The Wall Street Journal wrote, "Gloss prevails over heart in nearly every scene, and plot beats feel contrived."

The Boston Globe's Odie Henderson said, "I had high hopes that 'Snow White' would make me happy. Instead, this dopey remake made me sleepy and grumpy."

David A. Gross, who runs the FranchiseRe movie consulting firm, told Variety: "This isn't a Disney juggernaut."

Snow White is currently rated one of the worst movies of all time on IMDB sitting at a 2.2/10. 😂



Go woke go broke… pic.twitter.com/nmfzHieGSi — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) March 23, 2025

Snow White is Disney's second box-office release this year, and it continues a series of disappointments for the woke studio, which still hasn't learned that the Overton Window shifted last year, signaling the end of the era of acceptable "wokeness." It's time for conservative studios with common sense to rise up and fill Disney's void with non-woke movies - or just how movies were produced pre-2008.

Disney in 2020 revamped itself as a company dedicated to putting the modern ideology of 20% of the country ahead of the 80% that loved what made them great historically



And it’s cost them billions of dollars and an incalculable loss of brand loyalty https://t.co/6r56MXMomM — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) March 24, 2025

Disney also managed to piss off the entire dwarf community by using CGI to replace the seven dwarf characters.

Sky News provided more color on this:

The use of CGI to create the seven dwarf characters, thus replacing the potential for little people to take up the roles, has left disability activists to accuse the movie of "erasing" them from the narrative.

In markets, Disney shares are down 11% year-to-date, barely holding onto the $100 handle, trending at Covid lows.

Also, last weekend, Robert De Niro's mob drama "The Alto Knights" imploded - just like his career - with just $3.2 million in ticket sales from 2,800 theaters. The cause of the dismal box-office result may stem from De Niro's radicalized, far-left comments about the president.

