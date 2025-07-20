Beach, Nature, Or City Trip? Where People Vacation

Vacation preference varies among nations - while some prefer to head to the beach, other are more likely to book a city trip or spend their time off in nature.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, the biggest preference for lounging by the ocean could be seen in Latin American countries Brazil and Mexico, while this type of trip was least widespread in Japan at just 8 percent of respondents saying they had taken a beach getaway in the past 12 months.

This was followed by Finland at 25 percent as well as the U.S. and Canada, both at 32 percent.

Travelers who prefer city breaks can meanwhile be found in Finland and China.

While Finns also have a strong preference for cruises, city, beach and nature trips had been taken by upwards of 40 percent of Chinese respondents in just the past 12 months, showing the travel prowess of a nations that has become a huge source of tourism revenue both domestically and internationally.

The biggest nature lovers, finally, are from China, India, Poland, South Africa and South Korea.

The Netherlands was the only country prefering camping to general nature or outdoors vacations. However, visiting friend and family remained the most popular type of trip in a majority of countries.

As part of the survey between 900 and 6,600 respondents per country from 21 nations were queried between April 2024 and March 2025.