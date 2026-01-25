"Befuddled By The Insanity Swirling Around Me..."

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

Fake It Until You Make It

“My first rule: I don’t believe anything the government tells me.” — George Carlin

The government reported CPI of “only” 2.7% and the financial pundits and Trump toadies celebrated the “lowest inflation in 5 years”. This is after “surprisingly good” unemployment report where the country added 50,000 jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 4.4%. Of course, they also revealed every month in 2025 had been revised downward. EVERY freaking month was a lie when originally reported. December will eventually be revised to a negative number, when no one is paying attention. The lie did its job of sending the stock market to new all-time highs, because they need to fake it until they make it.

It’s embarrassing living under the rule of a quasi-fascist corporate governmental bureaucracy built on a funeral pyre of lies, growing ever larger by the minute, anticipating a spark igniting a conflagration never before seen in history. The average “forgotten man” knows their cost of living increases are nowhere near 2.7%, as they pay 30% more for utilities, 20% more for a steak, 10% more for chicken, 20% more for car insurance, 10% more for homeowners insurance, 10% more for property taxes, 10% more for rent, 35% more for new and used cars since 2020, and the list goes on. The CPI is a LIE.

They massage the employment numbers so hard, the BLS bureaucrats must achieve a happy ending every month. It’s laughable when common folk give up looking for a job because there are none to be had, they are no longer counted as unemployed. If you believe there are only 7.5 million Americans unemployed out of the 275 million adult population, while 103 million are Not in the Labor Force, then you are a clueless non-critical thinking dupe who deserves to get it good and hard. The American empire has devolved into a dying lying replica of the degenerate Soviet empire described so well by Solzhenitsyn.

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.” ― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

If GDP is growing at 5%, unemployment is low, inflation is low, and stocks are hitting all-time highs, why would the Fed need to cut interest rates and begin another massive round of quantitative easing? It sure smells like the desperation exhibited in September 2019 when the repo market revealed major problems under the hood. This was followed by the plandemic, unleashing trillions into the grubby little hands of the banking cabal to enrich themselves while throwing a few crumbs to the plebs as they were locked in solitary confinement for 18 months.

The global financial system is choking on debt and the only solution central bankers, politicians, and their billionaire puppet masters have is to print trillions more fiat, while trying to create a Potemkin facade of normalcy and stability for the ignorant masses. Making up fake statistics, using the newly printed fiat to prop up financial markets, and having their legacy media propaganda outlets spew comforting lies has been their plan. But, it appears gold and silver are calling their bluff. They have lost control of their paper derivative price suppression mechanisms. Gold and silver do not go up 5% per day when all is well. The system is broken and the shit is going to hit the fan, soon.

There were a couple charts posted by the Kobeissi Report which I think explain why the average working stiff is mad as hell and getting close to not taking it anymore. The percentage of GDP which goes to workers in the form of compensation just reached an all-time low of 53.8%. It is clear from the chart, this has not been the century of the worker, but the century of bankers and corporations. From 1947 through 2000, workers received approximately 64% of GDP in compensation. It seems that giant sucking sound described by Ross Perot in 1992 was accurate, as millions of good paying jobs were outsourced to 3rd world shitholes, and now robots and AI are completing the task of gutting the middle class to benefit billionaires, bankers and politicians.

With current U.S. GDP of $31 trillion, workers would be receiving over $3 trillion more in annual compensation if our overlords had not financialized the world and treated workers as nothing more than replaceable cogs in their finance machine. Corporate profit margins reached 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, the 2nd highest in history. Basically, the American worker has been screwed over for the sake of corporate profits. Now you know why the stock market is at record highs, while senior citizens living on a fixed income have to choose between paying the electric bill or filling their prescriptions. Show me Ross Perot was not wrong after analyzing this chart.

“We have got to stop sending jobs overseas. It’s pretty simple: If you’re paying $12, $13, $14 an hour for factory workers and you can move your factory South of the border, pay a dollar an hour for labor, … have no health care—that’s the most expensive single element in making a car— have no environmental controls, no pollution controls and no retirement, and you don’t care about anything but making money, there will be a giant sucking sound going south. When [Mexico’s] jobs come up from a dollar an hour to six dollars an hour, and ours go down to six dollars an hour, and then it’s leveled again. But in the meantime, you’ve wrecked the country with these kinds of deals.” – Ross Perot – 1992 Presidential Debate

If the economy is doing so well, as I’m scolded to acknowledge by a multitude of Trump lackeys in the government and his social media influencer acolytes, why are all consumer related measures showing extreme stress? Auto loan delinquencies have soared to Great Recession levels, with over 2 million autos repossessed in 2025. Student loan delinquencies at over 30% have reached a 21 year high. Mortgage delinquencies have been ticking up as home prices have flattened and the boom is turning into a bust. Why would consumer confidence be near covid lows and 35% lower than 2019 if the economy was really booming?

And, the most important debt to everyday Americans, credit card debt, is seeing delinquency rates surge to levels last seen in 2011. Household debt rocketed by $197 billion in the 3rd quarter, reaching an astronomical $18.6 trillion. Nothing like a record amount of debt, a weakening frozen jobs market, and now Trump’s 10% interest rate cap PR stunt to create a consumer debt crisis. It has already begun. US consumers now see a 15.3% chance of missing a minimum debt payment over the next 3 months, the highest since April 2020. This is also the 2nd-highest reading since the 2013 peak.

When you give workers a smaller and smaller slice of the pie for a quarter of a century, while doubling the cost of everything they need to live, and propagandizing these victims into a mass consumption mania, you’ve manipulated millions of Americans into inescapable debt servitude. And that is exactly what the ruling class wanted – hamsters running on a never ending wheel of debt. Of course, the highest delinquency risk, at 22.5%, was reported by households earning below $50,000, those doing all the hard work that keeps this country running. The sharpest increases were among respondents over the age of 60, seniors living on fixed incomes (declining due to lowering of interest rates) who can no longer make ends meet.

Things are falling apart. The country adds $5 billion to the national debt every day. The $200 trillion of unfunded welfare/pension liabilities are mathematically impossible to honor. Our “peace president” has kidnapped another world leader, about to bomb Iran for a second time, about to conquer Greenland, hijacks Russian oil tankers, appears to have been aware of the attempt to assassinate Putin with drones, threatens to bomb Mexico, Columbia,and any other country that irritates him, and saber rattles towards China regarding Taiwan.

Personally, I’m befuddled by the insanity swirling around me. I want no part in this shitshow, as what passes for leaders plunge the world towards WW3 and nuclear Armageddon. I can’t tell whether this international strife is being used to distract from the intractable imminent financial disaster awaiting the western world, or whether these psychopaths in suits are just following the orders of the globalist billionaires who are running the show and need chaos, strife, fear, and mass casualties to implement their New World Order.

“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere the ceremony of innocence is lost

The best lack all conviction, while the worst are filled with passionate intensity.”

― W.B. Yeats

The center cannot hold. We are ruled by the worst, and they passionately want to blow up the world. Welcome to 2026.