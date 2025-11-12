print-icon
Believe A Dane, Not An Albanian: These Are The World's Most Trusting Societies

Trust is the social glue that binds communities, shapes institutions, and fuels economic activity.

The infographic below, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks 90 economies by the share of adults who agree that “most people can be trusted,” using nationally representative survey data from 2022, published 2024.

The data for this visualization comes from Integrated Values Surveys, accessed via Our World in Data.

Ranked: Most and Least Trusting Countries

Denmark leads with 74% of respondents saying that most people can be trusted, followed closely by Norway (72%) and Finland (68%).

RankCountryCode(%) Agree with
"Most people can
be trusted."
1🇩🇰 DenmarkDNK74
2🇳🇴 NorwayNOR72
3🇫🇮 FinlandFIN68
4🇨🇳 ChinaCHN63
5🇸🇪 SwedenSWE63
6🇮🇸 IcelandISL62
7🇨🇭 SwitzerlandCHE59
8🇳🇱 NetherlandsNLD57
9🇳🇿 New ZealandNZL57
10🇦🇹 AustriaAUT50
11🇦🇺 AustraliaAUS49
12🇨🇦 CanadaCAN47
13🇬🇧 UKGBR43
14🇩🇪 GermanyDEU42
15🇲🇴 MacaoMAC41
16🇪🇸 SpainESP41
17🇧🇾 BelarusBLR40
18🇬🇧 Northern IrelandGBR39
19🇺🇸 U.S.USA37
20🇭🇰 Hong KongHKG36
21🇸🇬 SingaporeSGP34
22🇪🇪 EstoniaEST34
23🇯🇵 JapanJPN34
24🇺🇿 UzbekistanUZB34
25🇰🇷 South KoreaKOR33
26🇱🇹 LithuaniaLTU32
27🇹🇼 TaiwanTWN31
28🇹🇭 ThailandTHA29
29🇺🇦 UkraineUKR28
30🇨🇿 CzechiaCZE27
31🇭🇺 HungaryHUN27
32🇮🇹 ItalyITA27
33🇦🇿 AzerbaijanAZE26
34🇫🇷 FranceFRA26
35🇲🇳 MongoliaMNG26
36🇦🇩 AndorraAND25
37🇸🇮 SloveniaSVN25
38🇵🇱 PolandPOL24
39🇵🇰 PakistanPAK23
40🇷🇺 RussiaRUS23
41🇰🇿 KazakhstanKAZ23
42🇱🇻 LatviaLVA22
43🇲🇪 MontenegroMNE22
44🇸🇰 SlovakiaSVK22
45🇲🇻 MaldivesMDV21
46🇹🇯 TajikistanTJK21
47🇲🇾 MalaysiaMYS20
48🇦🇷 ArgentinaARG19
49🇬🇹 GuatemalaGTM18
50🇵🇷 Puerto RicoPRI18
51🇦🇲 ArmeniaARM18
52🇧🇬 BulgariaBGR17
53🇮🇳 IndiaIND17
54🇵🇹 PortugalPRT17
55🇲🇦 MoroccoMAR17
56🇷🇸 SerbiaSRB16
57🇯🇴 JordanJOR16
58🇲🇲 MyanmarMMR15
59🇲🇰 North MacedoniaMKD15
60🇮🇷 IranIRN15
61🇺🇾 UruguayURY14
62🇻🇪 VenezuelaVEN14
63🇹🇷 TurkeyTUR14
64🇹🇳 TunisiaTUN14
65🇭🇷 CroatiaHRV14
66🇳🇬 NigeriaNGA13
67🇧🇩 BangladeshBGD13
68🇨🇱 ChileCHL13
69🇰🇬 KyrgyzstanKGZ13
70🇷🇴 RomaniaROU12
71🇪🇹 EthiopiaETH12
72🇮🇶 IraqIRQ11
73🇲🇽 MexicoMEX10
74🇱🇧 LebanonLBN10
75🇧🇦 Bosnia and HerzegovinaBIH10
76🇰🇪 KenyaKEN9
77🇱🇾 LibyaLBY9
78🇬🇪 GeorgiaGEO9
79🇧🇴 BoliviaBOL9
80🇬🇷 GreeceGRC8
81🇪🇬 EgyptEGY7
82🇨🇾 CyprusCYP7
83🇧🇷 BrazilBRA7
84🇪🇨 EcuadorECU6
85🇵🇭 PhilippinesPHL5
86🇮🇩 IndonesiaIDN5
87🇨🇴 ColombiaCOL5
88🇳🇮 NicaraguaNIC4
89🇵🇪 PeruPER4
90🇦🇱 AlbaniaALB3

Note: From samples of roughly 1,000–1,500+ interviews of adults per country, conducted in waves. Responses shown to the question, “Generally speaking, would you say that most people can be trusted or that you need to be very careful in dealing with people?” Possible answers include “Most people can be trusted”, “Do not know” and “Need to be very careful”. The UK includes England, Scotland, and Wales, with Northern Ireland listed separately. Figures are rounded. Major processing done by Our World in Data.

Long-standing welfare systems, low corruption, and transparent governments foster consistent high trust across the Nordic region.

Middling Trust in the Anglosphere and Western Europe

English-speaking nations occupy the middle of the pack. New Zealand (57%) and Australia (49%) perform better than Canada (47%), the UK (43%), and the U.S. (37%).

Western European countries show similar dispersion: Switzerland (59%) and the Netherlands (57%) outpace Germany (42%), France (26%), and Italy (27%).

Differences in income inequality and political polarization help explain these gaps.

Low-Trust Soceities

Several Latin American nations—Peru (4%), Nicaragua (4%), Colombia (5%), and Ecuador (6%)—rank near the bottom.

Chronic political instability, high crime rates, and economic volatility contribute to scarce interpersonal trust.

In the Middle East, Iraq (11%), Lebanon (10%), and Egypt (7%) also report very low levels, reflecting decades of conflict and governance challenges.

