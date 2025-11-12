Believe A Dane, Not An Albanian: These Are The World's Most Trusting Societies

Trust is the social glue that binds communities, shapes institutions, and fuels economic activity.

The infographic below, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks 90 economies by the share of adults who agree that “most people can be trusted,” using nationally representative survey data from 2022, published 2024.

The data for this visualization comes from Integrated Values Surveys, accessed via Our World in Data.

Ranked: Most and Least Trusting Countries

Denmark leads with 74% of respondents saying that most people can be trusted, followed closely by Norway (72%) and Finland (68%).

Rank Country Code (%) Agree with

"Most people can

be trusted." 1 🇩🇰 Denmark DNK 74 2 🇳🇴 Norway NOR 72 3 🇫🇮 Finland FIN 68 4 🇨🇳 China CHN 63 5 🇸🇪 Sweden SWE 63 6 🇮🇸 Iceland ISL 62 7 🇨🇭 Switzerland CHE 59 8 🇳🇱 Netherlands NLD 57 9 🇳🇿 New Zealand NZL 57 10 🇦🇹 Austria AUT 50 11 🇦🇺 Australia AUS 49 12 🇨🇦 Canada CAN 47 13 🇬🇧 UK GBR 43 14 🇩🇪 Germany DEU 42 15 🇲🇴 Macao MAC 41 16 🇪🇸 Spain ESP 41 17 🇧🇾 Belarus BLR 40 18 🇬🇧 Northern Ireland GBR 39 19 🇺🇸 U.S. USA 37 20 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HKG 36 21 🇸🇬 Singapore SGP 34 22 🇪🇪 Estonia EST 34 23 🇯🇵 Japan JPN 34 24 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan UZB 34 25 🇰🇷 South Korea KOR 33 26 🇱🇹 Lithuania LTU 32 27 🇹🇼 Taiwan TWN 31 28 🇹🇭 Thailand THA 29 29 🇺🇦 Ukraine UKR 28 30 🇨🇿 Czechia CZE 27 31 🇭🇺 Hungary HUN 27 32 🇮🇹 Italy ITA 27 33 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan AZE 26 34 🇫🇷 France FRA 26 35 🇲🇳 Mongolia MNG 26 36 🇦🇩 Andorra AND 25 37 🇸🇮 Slovenia SVN 25 38 🇵🇱 Poland POL 24 39 🇵🇰 Pakistan PAK 23 40 🇷🇺 Russia RUS 23 41 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan KAZ 23 42 🇱🇻 Latvia LVA 22 43 🇲🇪 Montenegro MNE 22 44 🇸🇰 Slovakia SVK 22 45 🇲🇻 Maldives MDV 21 46 🇹🇯 Tajikistan TJK 21 47 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYS 20 48 🇦🇷 Argentina ARG 19 49 🇬🇹 Guatemala GTM 18 50 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico PRI 18 51 🇦🇲 Armenia ARM 18 52 🇧🇬 Bulgaria BGR 17 53 🇮🇳 India IND 17 54 🇵🇹 Portugal PRT 17 55 🇲🇦 Morocco MAR 17 56 🇷🇸 Serbia SRB 16 57 🇯🇴 Jordan JOR 16 58 🇲🇲 Myanmar MMR 15 59 🇲🇰 North Macedonia MKD 15 60 🇮🇷 Iran IRN 15 61 🇺🇾 Uruguay URY 14 62 🇻🇪 Venezuela VEN 14 63 🇹🇷 Turkey TUR 14 64 🇹🇳 Tunisia TUN 14 65 🇭🇷 Croatia HRV 14 66 🇳🇬 Nigeria NGA 13 67 🇧🇩 Bangladesh BGD 13 68 🇨🇱 Chile CHL 13 69 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan KGZ 13 70 🇷🇴 Romania ROU 12 71 🇪🇹 Ethiopia ETH 12 72 🇮🇶 Iraq IRQ 11 73 🇲🇽 Mexico MEX 10 74 🇱🇧 Lebanon LBN 10 75 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina BIH 10 76 🇰🇪 Kenya KEN 9 77 🇱🇾 Libya LBY 9 78 🇬🇪 Georgia GEO 9 79 🇧🇴 Bolivia BOL 9 80 🇬🇷 Greece GRC 8 81 🇪🇬 Egypt EGY 7 82 🇨🇾 Cyprus CYP 7 83 🇧🇷 Brazil BRA 7 84 🇪🇨 Ecuador ECU 6 85 🇵🇭 Philippines PHL 5 86 🇮🇩 Indonesia IDN 5 87 🇨🇴 Colombia COL 5 88 🇳🇮 Nicaragua NIC 4 89 🇵🇪 Peru PER 4 90 🇦🇱 Albania ALB 3

Note: From samples of roughly 1,000–1,500+ interviews of adults per country, conducted in waves. Responses shown to the question, “Generally speaking, would you say that most people can be trusted or that you need to be very careful in dealing with people?” Possible answers include “Most people can be trusted”, “Do not know” and “Need to be very careful”. The UK includes England, Scotland, and Wales, with Northern Ireland listed separately. Figures are rounded. Major processing done by Our World in Data.

Long-standing welfare systems, low corruption, and transparent governments foster consistent high trust across the Nordic region.

Middling Trust in the Anglosphere and Western Europe

English-speaking nations occupy the middle of the pack. New Zealand (57%) and Australia (49%) perform better than Canada (47%), the UK (43%), and the U.S. (37%).

Western European countries show similar dispersion: Switzerland (59%) and the Netherlands (57%) outpace Germany (42%), France (26%), and Italy (27%).

Differences in income inequality and political polarization help explain these gaps.

ℹ️ Related: See which countries are the most politically polarized.

Low-Trust Soceities

Several Latin American nations—Peru (4%), Nicaragua (4%), Colombia (5%), and Ecuador (6%)—rank near the bottom.

Chronic political instability, high crime rates, and economic volatility contribute to scarce interpersonal trust.

In the Middle East, Iraq (11%), Lebanon (10%), and Egypt (7%) also report very low levels, reflecting decades of conflict and governance challenges.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out How Much Do Different Countries Trust Institutions? on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.