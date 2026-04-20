The Best Money Advice Of All Time

Authored by Ellen Chang, Kerri Anne Renzulli, and Chris Taylor via Kiplinger’s Personal Finance,

Financial advice is everywhere these days. In the digital age, you can find insights and tips about how best to save, invest, and manage your money from adviser and financial services websites; YouTube, TikTok, and other social media platforms; podcasts, newsletters, and Substacks; and your 401(k) provider, among other outlets.

The challenge is figuring out the very best advice you could get for your circumstances. Dreamstime/TCA

Then there are all the traditional sources, such as your financial planner, newspapers and magazines, and even your dear Uncle Lou, who always has a money tip or two to dispense. (Yes, despite all the new founts of financial wisdom, Americans are still more likely to turn to family and friends for money advice than any other resource, a recent Gallup survey found.)

The challenge, of course, is figuring out whether any of the many financial recommendations you come across are actually the very best advice you could get for your circumstances. This is guidance that will not only help you manage your money wisely, but also provide perspective to keep you grounded, whatever opportunities, obstacles or challenges life throws your way.

That’s why we asked a diverse group of 35 top financial experts—acclaimed investors, advisers, money managers, economists, influencers and more—to share their very best advice. The essential question we put to them: Of all the many recommendations or insights about money you’ve given or received, what are the best, most meaningful or most impactful tips you want to pass along?