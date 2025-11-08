Bhutan Is The Hardest-Working Nation On Earth

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks over 150 countries by the typical number of hours worked per week in 2025.

While global labor averages hover around 38.7 hours per week, the gap between the hardest- and lightest-working nations stretches nearly 30 hours.

The data for this visualization comes from the World Population Review. It compiles national estimates of average weekly working hours across formal and informal labor sectors.

Bhutan Leads the World in Working Hours

In 2025, Bhutan stands out as the world’s hardest-working nation, with employees clocking an average of 54.5 hours per week. Many South and Southeast Asian economies also appear near the top, including the UAE (48.4 hours), Pakistan (47.5 hours), and India (45.8 hours).

Extended workweeks in these regions often reflect labor-intensive industries, fewer part-time roles, and smaller social safety nets—factors that drive longer hours for both employees and self-employed workers.

Country Region Weekly Hours Worked 🇧🇹 Bhutan Asia 54.5 🇸🇩 Sudan Africa 50.8 🇱🇸 Lesotho Africa 50.2 🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo Africa 48.7 🇦🇪 UAE Asia 48.4 🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe Africa 48.2 🇯🇴 Jordan Asia 47.8 🇱🇷 Liberia Africa 47.5 🇵🇰 Pakistan Asia 47.5 🇶🇦 Qatar Asia 46.8 🇱🇧 Lebanon Asia 46.4 🇰🇭 Cambodia Asia 45.9 🇲🇻 Maldives Asia 45.9 🇧🇩 Bangladesh Asia 45.8 🇮🇳 India Asia 45.8 🇲🇳 Mongolia Asia 45.7 🇲🇴 Macau Asia 45.7 🇪🇬 Egypt Africa 45.6 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso Africa 45.3 🇨🇻 Cape Verde Africa 45.3 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe Africa 45.0 🇸🇳 Senegal Africa 44.9 🇧🇳 Brunei Asia 44.8 🇨🇳 China Asia 44.8 🇸🇬 Singapore Asia 44.6 🇰🇼 Kuwait Asia 44.6 🇲🇾 Malaysia Asia 44.6 🇼🇸 Samoa Oceania 44.5 🇲🇪 Montenegro Europe 44.2 🇲🇦 Morocco Africa 44.1 🇹🇳 Tunisia Africa 44.0 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea Africa 43.9 🇹🇷 Turkey Asia 43.8 🇴🇲 Oman Asia 43.6 🇯🇲 Jamaica North America 43.5 🇧🇼 Botswana Africa 43.4 🇵🇪 Peru South America 43.2 🇮🇷 Iran Asia 43.2 🇲🇱 Mali Africa 43.1 🇱🇾 Libya Africa 43.1 🇭🇰 Hong Kong Asia 43.1 🇸🇻 El Salvador North America 43.0 🇩🇿 Algeria Africa 42.9 🇭🇳 Honduras North America 42.8 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone Africa 42.7 🇬🇾 Guyana South America 42.6 🇧🇯 Benin Africa 42.5 🇪🇭 Western Sahara Africa 42.4 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau Africa 42.3 🇿🇲 Zambia Africa 42.3 🇿🇦 South Africa Africa 42.2 🇲🇽 Mexico North America 42.1 🇨🇴 Colombia South America 42.1 🇳🇦 Namibia Africa 42.0 🇨🇲 Cameroon Africa 41.9 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan Asia 41.9 🇬🇦 Gabon Africa 41.8 🇨🇷 Costa Rica North America 41.8 🇹🇭 Thailand Asia 41.6 🇻🇳 Vietnam Asia 41.5 🇲🇲 Myanmar Asia 41.5 🇭🇹 Haiti North America 41.4 🇦🇱 Albania Europe 41.4 🇬🇹 Guatemala North America 41.4 🇱🇦 Laos Asia 41.3 🇸🇿 Eswatini Africa 41.2 🇹🇯 Tajikistan Asia 41.0 🇧🇮 Burundi Africa 41.0 🇹🇿 Tanzania Africa 40.9 🇺🇬 Uganda Africa 40.9 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia Asia 40.9 🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina Europe 40.8 🇨🇺 Cuba North America 40.8 🇰🇵 North Korea Asia 40.8 🇵🇾 Paraguay South America 40.7 🇳🇵 Nepal Asia 40.7 🇦🇴 Angola Africa 40.7 🇨🇮 Ivory Coast Africa 40.4 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea Oceania 40.4 🇧🇿 Belize North America 40.4 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan Asia 40.4 🇵🇭 Philippines Asia 40.3 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines North America 39.8 🇳🇪 Niger Africa 39.8 🇸🇷 Suriname South America 39.7 🇳🇬 Nigeria Africa 39.6 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia North America 39.6 🇵🇸 Palestine Asia 39.5 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka Asia 39.5 🇧🇭 Bahrain Asia 39.5 🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago North America 39.4 🇺🇦 Ukraine Europe 39.3 🇰🇪 Kenya Africa 39.1 🇬🇳 Guinea Africa 39.1 🇹🇼 Taiwan Asia 39.1 🇲🇷 Mauritania Africa 38.8 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic North America 38.7 🇷🇴 Romania Europe 38.6 🇪🇷 Eritrea Africa 38.4 🇷🇸 Serbia Europe 38.4 🇻🇪 Venezuela South America 38.3 🇲🇺 Mauritius Africa 38.3 🇧🇬 Bulgaria Europe 38.2 🇷🇺 Russia Europe 38.2 🇸🇸 South Sudan Africa 38.2 🇨🇫 Central African Republic Africa 38.1 🇦🇲 Armenia Asia 38.0 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico North America 38.0 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan Asia 38.0 🇪🇨 Ecuador South America 37.9 🇧🇴 Bolivia South America 37.8 🇬🇷 Greece Europe 37.8 🇬🇲 Gambia Africa 37.8 🇮🇩 Indonesia Asia 37.7 🇲🇰 North Macedonia Europe 37.5 🇰🇲 Comoros Africa 37.4 🇹🇬 Togo Africa 37.4 🇧🇷 Brazil South America 37.3 🇬🇪 Georgia Asia 37.1 🇲🇩 Moldova Europe 37.0 🇬🇺 Guam Oceania 36.9 🇧🇸 Bahamas North America 36.9 🇨🇱 Chile South America 36.9 🇰🇷 South Korea Asia 36.8 🇵🇱 Poland Europe 36.7 🇵🇦 Panama North America 36.2 🇧🇧 Barbados North America 36.1 🇳🇮 Nicaragua North America 36.1 🇺🇸 U.S. North America 36.1 🇧🇾 Belarus Europe 36.1 🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin Islands North America 35.9 🇫🇯 Fiji Oceania 35.7 🇳🇨 New Caledonia Oceania 35.6 🇦🇫 Afghanistan Asia 35.6 🇨🇩 DR Congo Africa 35.4 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands Oceania 35.3 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan Asia 35.2 🇭🇺 Hungary Europe 35.1 🇮🇱 Israel Asia 35.0 🇵🇫 French Polynesia Oceania 35.0 🇱🇻 Latvia Europe 35.0 🇱🇹 Lithuania Europe 34.9 🇨🇭 Switzerland Europe 34.9 🇺🇾 Uruguay South America 34.7 🇦🇷 Argentina South America 34.7 🇲🇬 Madagascar Africa 34.6 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan Asia 34.4 🇭🇷 Croatia Europe 34.3 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste Asia 34.2 🇨🇾 Cyprus Asia 34.2 🇮🇹 Italy Europe 33.9 🇸🇰 Slovakia Europe 33.9 🇳🇿 New Zealand Oceania 33.7 🇸🇮 Slovenia Europe 33.7 🇲🇹 Malta Europe 32.9 🇮🇸 Iceland Europe 32.7 🇵🇹 Portugal Europe 32.5 🇱🇺 Luxembourg Europe 32.4 🇨🇦 Canada North America 32.3 🇬🇭 Ghana Africa 31.8 🇧🇪 Belgium Europe 31.8 🇦🇺 Australia Oceania 31.8 🇪🇸 Spain Europe 31.6 🇸🇾 Syria Asia 31.2 🇪🇪 Estonia Europe 31.1 🇯🇵 Japan Asia 31.0 🇬🇧 UK Europe 31.0 🇫🇷 France Europe 30.8 🇪🇹 Ethiopia Africa 30.8 🇹🇴 Tonga Oceania 30.7 🇲🇼 Malawi Africa 30.7 🇮🇪 Ireland Europe 30.7 🇹🇩 Chad Africa 30.5 🇷🇼 Rwanda Africa 30.5 🇮🇶 Iraq Asia 30.4 🇩🇯 Djibouti Africa 30.2 🇸🇴 Somalia Africa 30.1 🇩🇪 Germany Europe 29.6 🇸🇪 Sweden Europe 29.3 🇲🇿 Mozambique Africa 29.0 🇻🇺 Vanuatu Oceania 29.0 🇫🇮 Finland Europe 28.8 🇩🇰 Denmark Europe 28.8 🇦🇹 Austria Europe 28.4 🇳🇴 Norway Europe 27.1 🇳🇱 Netherlands Europe 26.8 🇾🇪 Yemen Asia 25.9

Europe’s Short Workweeks Reflect Developed Economies

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Western and Northern Europe maintain some of the shortest working weeks on record. The Netherlands (26.8 hours), Norway (27.1 hours), and Denmark (28.8 hours) all fall below 30 hours weekly.

These countries benefit from strong productivity, high automation, and generous labor protections. Shorter average hours are often paired with higher living standards and better work-life balance.

The United States Sits Mid-Pack

The United States averages around 36.1 hours per week, below the global mean but above other major developed nations such as Canada (32.3 hours), the UK (31.0 hours), and France (30.8 hours).

In contrast, emerging markets—particularly in Africa—show some of the highest workweeks, such as Sudan (50.8 hours) and Lesotho (50.2 hours), where economic necessity drives longer working days.

