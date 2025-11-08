Bhutan Is The Hardest-Working Nation On Earth
This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks over 150 countries by the typical number of hours worked per week in 2025.
While global labor averages hover around 38.7 hours per week, the gap between the hardest- and lightest-working nations stretches nearly 30 hours.
The data for this visualization comes from the World Population Review. It compiles national estimates of average weekly working hours across formal and informal labor sectors.
Bhutan Leads the World in Working Hours
In 2025, Bhutan stands out as the world’s hardest-working nation, with employees clocking an average of 54.5 hours per week. Many South and Southeast Asian economies also appear near the top, including the UAE (48.4 hours), Pakistan (47.5 hours), and India (45.8 hours).
Extended workweeks in these regions often reflect labor-intensive industries, fewer part-time roles, and smaller social safety nets—factors that drive longer hours for both employees and self-employed workers.
|Country
|Region
|Weekly Hours Worked
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|Asia
|54.5
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|Africa
|50.8
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|Africa
|50.2
|🇨🇬 Republic of the Congo
|Africa
|48.7
|🇦🇪 UAE
|Asia
|48.4
|🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe
|Africa
|48.2
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|Asia
|47.8
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|Africa
|47.5
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|Asia
|47.5
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|Asia
|46.8
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|Asia
|46.4
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|Asia
|45.9
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|Asia
|45.9
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|Asia
|45.8
|🇮🇳 India
|Asia
|45.8
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|Asia
|45.7
|🇲🇴 Macau
|Asia
|45.7
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|Africa
|45.6
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|Africa
|45.3
|🇨🇻 Cape Verde
|Africa
|45.3
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|Africa
|45.0
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|Africa
|44.9
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|Asia
|44.8
|🇨🇳 China
|Asia
|44.8
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|Asia
|44.6
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|Asia
|44.6
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|Asia
|44.6
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|Oceania
|44.5
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|Europe
|44.2
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|Africa
|44.1
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|Africa
|44.0
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|Africa
|43.9
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|Asia
|43.8
|🇴🇲 Oman
|Asia
|43.6
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|North America
|43.5
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|Africa
|43.4
|🇵🇪 Peru
|South America
|43.2
|🇮🇷 Iran
|Asia
|43.2
|🇲🇱 Mali
|Africa
|43.1
|🇱🇾 Libya
|Africa
|43.1
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|Asia
|43.1
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|North America
|43.0
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|Africa
|42.9
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|North America
|42.8
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|Africa
|42.7
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|South America
|42.6
|🇧🇯 Benin
|Africa
|42.5
|🇪🇭 Western Sahara
|Africa
|42.4
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|Africa
|42.3
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|Africa
|42.3
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|Africa
|42.2
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|North America
|42.1
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|South America
|42.1
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|Africa
|42.0
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|Africa
|41.9
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|Asia
|41.9
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|Africa
|41.8
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|North America
|41.8
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|Asia
|41.6
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|Asia
|41.5
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|Asia
|41.5
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|North America
|41.4
|🇦🇱 Albania
|Europe
|41.4
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|North America
|41.4
|🇱🇦 Laos
|Asia
|41.3
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|Africa
|41.2
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|Asia
|41.0
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|Africa
|41.0
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|Africa
|40.9
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|Africa
|40.9
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|Asia
|40.9
|🇧🇦 Bosnia & Herzegovina
|Europe
|40.8
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|North America
|40.8
|🇰🇵 North Korea
|Asia
|40.8
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|South America
|40.7
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|Asia
|40.7
|🇦🇴 Angola
|Africa
|40.7
|🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
|Africa
|40.4
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|Oceania
|40.4
|🇧🇿 Belize
|North America
|40.4
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|Asia
|40.4
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|Asia
|40.3
|🇻🇨 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines
|North America
|39.8
|🇳🇪 Niger
|Africa
|39.8
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|South America
|39.7
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|Africa
|39.6
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|North America
|39.6
|🇵🇸 Palestine
|Asia
|39.5
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|Asia
|39.5
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|Asia
|39.5
|🇹🇹 Trinidad & Tobago
|North America
|39.4
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|Europe
|39.3
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|Africa
|39.1
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|Africa
|39.1
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|Asia
|39.1
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|Africa
|38.8
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|North America
|38.7
|🇷🇴 Romania
|Europe
|38.6
|🇪🇷 Eritrea
|Africa
|38.4
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|Europe
|38.4
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|South America
|38.3
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|Africa
|38.3
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|Europe
|38.2
|🇷🇺 Russia
|Europe
|38.2
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|Africa
|38.2
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|Africa
|38.1
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|Asia
|38.0
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|North America
|38.0
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|Asia
|38.0
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|South America
|37.9
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|South America
|37.8
|🇬🇷 Greece
|Europe
|37.8
|🇬🇲 Gambia
|Africa
|37.8
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|Asia
|37.7
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|Europe
|37.5
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|Africa
|37.4
|🇹🇬 Togo
|Africa
|37.4
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|South America
|37.3
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|Asia
|37.1
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|Europe
|37.0
|🇬🇺 Guam
|Oceania
|36.9
|🇧🇸 Bahamas
|North America
|36.9
|🇨🇱 Chile
|South America
|36.9
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|Asia
|36.8
|🇵🇱 Poland
|Europe
|36.7
|🇵🇦 Panama
|North America
|36.2
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|North America
|36.1
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|North America
|36.1
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|North America
|36.1
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|Europe
|36.1
|🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin Islands
|North America
|35.9
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|Oceania
|35.7
|🇳🇨 New Caledonia
|Oceania
|35.6
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|Asia
|35.6
|🇨🇩 DR Congo
|Africa
|35.4
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|Oceania
|35.3
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|Asia
|35.2
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|Europe
|35.1
|🇮🇱 Israel
|Asia
|35.0
|🇵🇫 French Polynesia
|Oceania
|35.0
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|Europe
|35.0
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|Europe
|34.9
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|Europe
|34.9
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|South America
|34.7
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|South America
|34.7
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|Africa
|34.6
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|Asia
|34.4
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|Europe
|34.3
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|Asia
|34.2
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|Asia
|34.2
|🇮🇹 Italy
|Europe
|33.9
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|Europe
|33.9
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|Oceania
|33.7
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|Europe
|33.7
|🇲🇹 Malta
|Europe
|32.9
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|Europe
|32.7
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|Europe
|32.5
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|Europe
|32.4
|🇨🇦 Canada
|North America
|32.3
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|Africa
|31.8
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|Europe
|31.8
|🇦🇺 Australia
|Oceania
|31.8
|🇪🇸 Spain
|Europe
|31.6
|🇸🇾 Syria
|Asia
|31.2
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|Europe
|31.1
|🇯🇵 Japan
|Asia
|31.0
|🇬🇧 UK
|Europe
|31.0
|🇫🇷 France
|Europe
|30.8
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|Africa
|30.8
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|Oceania
|30.7
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|Africa
|30.7
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|Europe
|30.7
|🇹🇩 Chad
|Africa
|30.5
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|Africa
|30.5
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|Asia
|30.4
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|Africa
|30.2
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|Africa
|30.1
|🇩🇪 Germany
|Europe
|29.6
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|Europe
|29.3
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|Africa
|29.0
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|Oceania
|29.0
|🇫🇮 Finland
|Europe
|28.8
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|Europe
|28.8
|🇦🇹 Austria
|Europe
|28.4
|🇳🇴 Norway
|Europe
|27.1
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|Europe
|26.8
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|Asia
|25.9
Europe’s Short Workweeks Reflect Developed Economies
At the opposite end of the spectrum, Western and Northern Europe maintain some of the shortest working weeks on record. The Netherlands (26.8 hours), Norway (27.1 hours), and Denmark (28.8 hours) all fall below 30 hours weekly.
These countries benefit from strong productivity, high automation, and generous labor protections. Shorter average hours are often paired with higher living standards and better work-life balance.
The United States Sits Mid-Pack
The United States averages around 36.1 hours per week, below the global mean but above other major developed nations such as Canada (32.3 hours), the UK (31.0 hours), and France (30.8 hours).
In contrast, emerging markets—particularly in Africa—show some of the highest workweeks, such as Sudan (50.8 hours) and Lesotho (50.2 hours), where economic necessity drives longer working days.
