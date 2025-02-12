Biden's Parting Legacy: The Most Expensive Breakfast Ever...

Breakfast in America has never been more expensive...

Worse still, to cap off Bidenomic's spectacular failure, we just witnessed the largest monthly jump in the price of Breakfast in America... ever...

h/t @M_McDonough

In fact, during President Joe Biden's reign, the cost of a decent meal to start the day (eggs, bacon, cheese, bread, coffee) rose over 50%.

The cost of eggs!

We told readers last week...

Time To Build Backyard Chicken Coop As Wholesale Egg Prices Hit New Record Highs https://t.co/nJiB1tYvNO — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 4, 2025

Finally, did Joe spend his last few months in office listening to Supertramp?

"I'm a loser, what a joker I'm playing my jokes upon you While there's nothing better to do, hey"

Makes you wonder...