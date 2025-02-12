print-icon
Biden's Parting Legacy: The Most Expensive Breakfast Ever...

by Tyler Durden
Breakfast in America has never been more expensive...

Worse still, to cap off Bidenomic's spectacular failure, we just witnessed the largest monthly jump in the price of Breakfast in America... ever...

In fact, during President Joe Biden's reign, the cost of a decent meal to start the day (eggs, bacon, cheese, bread, coffee) rose over 50%.

The cost of eggs! 

We told readers last week... 

Finally, did Joe spend his last few months in office listening to Supertramp?

