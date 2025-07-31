Bill Gates' $645M Secret Hydrogen Superyacht To Make Splash At Monaco Yacht Show

A luxury news website reports that a 390-foot superyacht, designed to run entirely on liquid hydrogen, is set to make waves at the Monaco Yacht Show this September. The yacht is reportedly linked to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

Luxury Launches reports the $645 million superyacht has "14 balconies, two offices, a basketball court, and multiple libraries" and was once known as "the Bill Gates yacht." That's because, as per the outlet, Gates was once set to purchase the yacht.

However, the outlet said that Gates recently "backed out" of purchasing the world's first vessel powered by liquid hydrogen and a next-generation fuel cell system. The name of the vessel is "Breakthrough."

"The good news is that Bill Gates may never have stepped foot on the ship, which sails with a near-zero-diesel approach, but you can. The ship is finally getting to shine on its own at the largest yacht attending the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show," Luxury Launches said.

The outlet highlighted some rumors circulating in the yacht industry: "We earlier reported that Breakthrough could have been sold to Canadian billionaire Patrick Dovigi, but the superyacht is still for sale and is listed with Edmiston."

It may be the greenest, most environmentally advanced yacht ever built, but the irony remains: the same billionaires sounding the alarm about global warming for years are still jetting around the world in multi-million-dollar private jets to their beach homes on the ocean.