Brazil Has The Worst Wealth Inequality In The World, Slovakia The Least

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, compares countries by wealth inequality in 2024 using the Gini coefficient, a standard measure where 0 represents perfect equality and 1 represents maximum inequality.

The data for this graphic comes from the UBS Global Wealth Report 2025, which analyzes wealth levels and distribution across more than 50 markets.

Where Inequality Is Highest

Brazil, Russia, and South Africa top the list for wealth inequality, each posting Gini coefficients around the low 0.8s.

These scores imply a highly concentrated distribution of assets relative to the rest of the population. Several energy-rich economies—such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia—also rank high, reflecting significant concentrations of financial and real assets among upper tiers of wealth holders.

Country Gini Coefficient 2024 🇧🇷 Brazil 0.82 🇷🇺 Russia 0.82 🇿🇦 South Africa 0.81 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 0.81 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 0.78 🇸🇪 Sweden 0.75 🇺🇸 United States 0.74 🇮🇳 India 0.74 🇹🇷 Türkiye 0.73 🇲🇽 Mexico 0.72 🇸🇬 Singapore 0.70 🇩🇪 Germany 0.68 🇨🇭 Switzerland 0.67 🇮🇱 Israel 0.66 🇳🇱 Netherlands 0.65 🇭🇰 Hong Kong SAR 0.63 🇨🇳 Mainland China 0.62 🇵🇹 Portugal 0.61 🇬🇷 Greece 0.60 🇹🇼 Taiwan 0.60 🇫🇷 France 0.59 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 0.58 🇰🇷 South Korea 0.57 🇵🇱 Poland 0.57 🇮🇹 Italy 0.57 🇪🇸 Spain 0.56 🇦🇺 Australia 0.55 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 0.55 🇯🇵 Japan 0.54 🇶🇦 Qatar 0.47 🇧🇪 Belgium 0.47 🇸🇰 Slovakia 0.38

Where Wealth Is Most Evenly Shared

On the other end of the spectrum, Slovakia and Belgium post the lowest Gini readings in this dataset.

These countries tend to combine robust social safety nets, relatively high savings among households, and policy frameworks that diffuse asset ownership more broadly.

Global Context Since 2000

Globally, wealth equality has decreased slightly since 2000 (–0.4%). At the same time, UBS estimates that millionaire households account for nearly half of all personal wealth worldwide.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Ranked: The Countries With the Most Millionaires on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.