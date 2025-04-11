Bud Light Reclaims Top Spot As America's Favorite Beer

As Americans celebrated National Beer Day on April 7 – the anniversary of the Cullen-Harrison Act, which marked the end of Prohibition in the United States – what better way to honor this historic day than by delving deeper into the minds of U.S. beer lovers and finding out what their favorite brews are?

As Statista's Felix Richter reports, according to Statista Consumer Insights, Americans’ favorite beer brand is American again, as Bud Light re-claimed the top spot from Corona Extra - the leader in last year's edition of the same survey.

Corona, made in Mexico and exclusively imported, distributed and marketed by Constellation Brands in the U.S., came in second this year.

Dutch Heineken, a true global player in terms of beer, ranked fourth ahead American Budweiser and Blue Moon, a Belgian-style witbier brewed by Molson Coors in Colorado.