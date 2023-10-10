Bumble & Tinder Top Dating Apps In US

Bumble and Tinder are the most popular dating apps in the US.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, Bumble, which makes women initiate the conversation, has been making strides and has caught up to older service Tinder in the U.S., according to Statista Consumer Insights.

The female-led company behind the Bumble app went public on March 10, 2021, raising $2.15 billion.

In the Statista survey, 38 percent of U.S. dating app users said they had used Bumble in the past 12 months – the same number as Tinder.

In the following ranks were Plenty of Fish, Badoo and LGBTQ+ service Grindr.

Casual platform Ashley Madison was the most popular paid service, reaching 40 percent of paying customers, an identical result with the premium subscription of Tinder, which appealed to just as many.

9 percent of Americans said most recently that they were users of online dating services, while around 6 percent were using dating and matchmaking services offline.