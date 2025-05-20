Buy Now, Pay Never? Klarna's Losses Double As US Consumers Fall Behind On Payments

In an absolute shocker that you'll never believe (unless you read ZeroHedge) - Klarna, the Swedish financial technology firm known for its "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) offerings, reported a sharp increase in losses for the first quarter, driven by a rise in consumer defaults and economic unease in the United States.

The company posted a net loss of $99 million for the three months ending in March, more than double its $47 million loss during the same period a year earlier. The deterioration comes amid a rise in customer credit losses, which climbed 17 percent year-on-year to $136 million, underscoring mounting concerns about the financial health of U.S. borrowers.

Klarna’s business model - providing interest-free installment loans for retail purchases - has grown rapidly in recent years, especially in the United States, where the company has partnered with major retailers such as Walmart, eBay and DoorDash. But the surge in unpaid loans and shifting macroeconomic conditions have intensified scrutiny of the company’s exposure to economic headwinds, according to the Financial Times.

The results also follow Klarna’s decision to halt its long-anticipated initial public offering in New York, after recent tariff announcements from President Donald Trump roiled markets. The administration’s trade policy has heightened inflation expectations and dampened consumer sentiment, with one widely watched confidence index falling to its second-lowest level on record last week.

Despite the growing defaults, Klarna emphasized the short-term nature of its loan book, noting that 83 percent of its balances refresh within three months. The company said in a statement that it's "closely monitoring changes in the macroeconomic environment," and "remains well-positioned to adapt swiftly if required."

Klarna’s credit loss rate as a share of total payment volume remains relatively modest at 0.54 percent, a slight uptick from 0.51 percent a year earlier.

Revenues for the quarter rose 13 percent to $701 million, as the platform reached 99 million active users. The company has leaned heavily on artificial intelligence to streamline operations, delivering Monday’s earnings through an AI-generated avatar of its chief executive.

Klarna has also pursued aggressive cost-cutting, reducing its headcount by 39 percent over the past two years. Customer service expenses declined 12 percent year-on-year in the latest quarter. At the same time, the company is grappling with a 15 percent rise in funding costs, now totaling $130 million.

Last month we noted that Americans are increasingly tapping Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) financing to pay for daily essentials -- even groceries -- according to a Lending Tree survey, in which 41% of those polled say they were late on payments over the past year, which is up from 34% in last year's survey. About three-quarters of the late-payers say they were late by no more than "a week or so." However, where that and other numbers are concerned, it's important to note that these stats are based on survey responses -- not the hard data of their BNPL providers. Given human nature, it's reasonable to think respondents would understate subpar behavior.

The top two categories of BNPL purchases are clothing, shoes and accessories (41% of BNPL users) followed by technology devices (39%). However, there's been a surge in people who've used BNPL for groceries -- 25% versus 14% last year. A whopping one-third of Gen Z BNPL-tappers say they've used the financing for groceries. Similarly, 16% of users have tapped BNPL for food delivery or takeout.

"Have you ever used BNPL services like Affirm or Klarna?" (via Lending Tree)

Other findings: