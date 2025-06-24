California Is America's Most Expensive State, Arkansas Its Least

How far does a dollar really go across America?

As inflation has raised everything from housing costs to the price of eggs to record levels, consumers are feeling the burden. While tariffs stand to raise prices even further—although no meaningful signs in official data show this yet—price pressures have few signs of abating.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorthy Neufeld, shows price parity by U.S. state based on data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

How Price Parity Compares Across America

To show the differences in prices across the country, the BEA compared each state to the national average, represented as 100 as of 2023.

State Regional Price Parity (U.S. = 100) California 113 Washington DC 111 New Jersey 109 Hawaii 109 Washington 109 Massachusetts 108 New York 108 New Hampshire 105 Oregon 105 Maryland 104 Connecticut 104 Florida 104 Alaska 102 Rhode Island 101 Colorado 101 Arizona 101 Virginia 101 Delaware 99 Illinois 99 Minnesota 98 Pennsylvania 98 Texas 97 Maine 97 Nevada 97 Georgia 97 Vermont 97 Utah 95 Michigan 94 North Carolina 94 South Carolina 93 Wisconsin 93 Tennessee 93 Indiana 92 Ohio 92 Missouri 92 Idaho 91 Wyoming 91 Kentucky 91 New Mexico 90 Nebraska 90 Montana 90 Alabama 90 Kansas 90 West Virginia 90 Iowa 89 North Dakota 89 Louisiana 88 Oklahoma 88 South Dakota 88 Mississippi 87 Arkansas 87

Ranking as the nation’s most expensive state, prices in California are 13% higher than the national average.

In particular, California’s housing rents are 58% higher overall, second-only to Washington, D.C.. at 69% in 2023. Typically, housing is the primary driver of price disparities across the country.

At the same time, Californians pay more for groceries than any other state—at around 10% higher than the U.S. average.

Ranking in third is New Jersey, driven largely by its proximity to New York. In addition to high housing costs, a separate report shows that people in the Garden State pay 32% more for household bills like utilities and health insurance than the U.S. average.

At the other end of the spectrum, southern states like Arkansas and Mississippi offer some of the lowest costs of living. In August 2024, the median home sale price in Arkansas was just $203,067 compared to the U.S. median of about $385,000. Beyond housing costs, daily expenses like transportation and utilities are also comparatively lower.

Similarly, median home prices in Mississippi stand at just $183,507, however, median household incomes fall below the national average, at $55,060.

