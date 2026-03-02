California Strikes Out: Major League Pitcher Turns Down Padres $40 Million Offer Due To State Taxes

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

This week, “there is no joy in Mudville” – the mighty Padres have struck out.

The California Padres thought that they had secured Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly with an offer of $40 million for just two years.

The Diamondbacks were offering that payout over three years, but Kelly took the Diamondbacks.

The reason?

California’s ruinous tax burden is fueling an exodus of wealthy taxpayers and businesses from the state.

It is the latest example of how Democrats have reversed the Gold Rush with a long line of U-Hauls heading to more responsible states.

Explaining his decision, the pitcher told the media that “I don’t think it’s any secret on how much money you get taken out of your pocket when you go to California.”

With the calls for billionaire taxes and attacks on the wealthy as “not paying their fair share,” Democrats and unions have doubled down on their “eat the rich” rhetoric. The problem is that wealth, like the wealthy, is mobile. Both are leaving, and the current estimate stands at a possible $2 trillion fleeing the state over the last year. California continues to lead the nation in the loss of citizens to other states.

In the meantime, Democrats are continuing their high-spending pattern under Gov. Gavin Newsom from boondoggle projects to reparations to bloated union pension agreements.

With California’s 13% tax rate on income above $1 million, players view California as illusory in terms of elite contracts. What the team giveth, the state taketh away. That does not include the higher collateral taxes and costs, including gasoline costs (which are also the highest in the nation).

It appears that the high-spending, high-taxing policies are not just benefiting red states but also their baseball teams. As a Cubs fan, I would be delighted except for the fact that Chicago and Illinois are also in the hands of Democrats pursuing the same disastrous policies.

The irony is that Texas and Florida could end up not only with more jobs but better baseball players.