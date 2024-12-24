Christmas Miracle: Dave Portnoy Saves Struggling Veteran-Owned Pizza Shop In Baltimore

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports delivered a Christmas miracle for a veteran-owned, mom-and-pop pizza shop in Baltimore City that was on the verge of closing its doors on Christmas Day.

During the "Barstool Pizza Review," Portnoy visited TinyBrickOven in Federal Hill, located in the Inner Harbor area of Baltimore City—just down the street from M&T Bank Stadium.

Portnoy stepped into the tiny pizza shop, where the super-energetic owner greeted him. After a minute of talking, the owner revealed that the pizza shop was closing on Christmas Day because of financial hardships.

"This is a re-heat - thin New York kind of style .... I really like it," Portnoy said in the review of the pizza.

After the review, Portnoy said, "There is no way this place should be going out of business."

He then asked the owner: "Can I ask you something ... How much money do you need to stay open?"

The owner responded: "I'm not sure."

Portnoy said: "Well if there is somebody super-rich right in front of your face who is in the pizza business - then what do you need to stay open for a year?"

The owner said that figure would be around $60,000. Portnoy responded: "Done."

Barstool Pizza Review - TinyBrickOven (Baltimore, MD) pic.twitter.com/hDqhclD45D — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 23, 2024

TinyBrickOven's website provides an overview of its financial hardships:

But now, that home is in danger of disappearing. This isn't by choice; it's because Senator Bill Ferguson and Delegate Luke Clippinger refuse to approve our liquor license—while businesses just a few blocks away are granted theirs. Though we've done everything we can, their refusal may mean the end for us, despite the law allowing them the power to help.

"Looks like the owner is truly as kind and genuine as he came off," one X user said.

Looks like the owner is truly as kind and genuine as he came off



Goes back to 2020 https://t.co/ee3cXvevUa — Teddy (@TeddyRoosevalt) December 24, 2024

Portnoy has a soft spot for mom-and-pop pizza shops. During Covid, he raised more than $25 million to support small businesses impacted by the government-forced shutdown of the economy.