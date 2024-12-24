Church Vs Pub On Christmas Day

Roughly one in five adults in the United States say they plan to go to church on Christmas Day this year.

Some people, however, intend to worship at a very different altar come December 25; according to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights, six percent of U.S. adults will be heading to the pub.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong shows in the following infographic, the battle between church and pub is also won by the more holy side in Germany.

While a lower share of people (12 percent) say they will attend church to celebrate the birth of Christ, only four percent admit to eyeing a trip to the pub.

Meanwhile in the UK, a solid 11 percent there said they plan to go to the pub, while 16 percent opted for the church.

Of course, with the survey allowing for multiple responses regarding their plans for the festive period, it is also possible that those choosing to go to their local drinking establishment also plan to go to church - the order of events could prove important, though.