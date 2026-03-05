Cost of Living Crisis Continues As Job Market Wanes

Authored by Mac Slavo via shtfplan.com,

The cost of living crisis is continuing with no end in sight. People used to use their tax refunds for trips or fun experiences, but now they have to either save the money, pay off debt, or use it to keep the lights on or buy groceries.

The sad state of most Americans’ financial status is getting progressively worse, too, as it’s often psychologically damaging as well as economically. Two-thirds of young Americans no longer believe they will ever be able to afford to live where they want. That means living in a place they desire, not having their dream home.

Accoridng to a report by The Hill, consumer spending continues, but the foundation is cracking. Credit card debt has surged to record highs, topping $1.2 trillion. A third of adults have raided their savings in just the past few months. More than a quarter now lean harder on credit cards simply to cover routine purchases. Buy-now-pay-later plans, once marketed for gadgets and fashion, are increasingly used for groceries.

Everything is now more expensive, including housing costs, which jumped sharply in just two years. Coffee prices rose nearly 20 percent year over year, while the cost of beef climbed 15 percent. Medical care rose again, and so did the overall costs of medical insurance and healthcare. These aren’t abstract charts or distant averages, but brutal prices staring back at Americans at checkout counters, pharmacy windows, and rental offices. For those who think people are buying more, they aren’t. They’re paying more for what they’ve always needed.

A high-cost expense, such as a car repair, often flings one into debt for years at this point. Americans are relying on debt not to buy things they don’t need, but to survive. Analysts have said that consumers are “muscling through,” relying on willpower rather than margin. When 70 percent say their area is no longer affordable and nearly half report their finances worsening year over year, that isn’t mass misperception but a clear-eyed assessment of daily reality.

The flailing job market is about to make things worse, too. Just as families scramble to cover today’s bills, the job market that once offered escape is beginning to buckle. People are being replaced by technology as artificial intelligence takes over and never sleeps.

This crisis is compounding, and another war isn’t going to alleviate the pressure.