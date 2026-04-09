Cost Of Living Dominates Many Nations' Biggest Worries

According to Statista Consumer Insights, prices and the cost of living are considered the biggest challenge in around half of the 32 countries included in a recent survey.

This is also true for United States, where the issue ranks first among the 18 surveyed options, with 50 percent citing it as a main concern.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz shows in the chart below, the issue is also collectively seen as the biggest problem facing Australia, Japan, Germany and Saudi Arabia.

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However, this is not the case everywhere.

In Spain (59 percent) and the Netherlands, the availability of housing is perceived as a significantly more pressing challenge.

The same applies to crime in Brazil (62 percent) and other Latin American countries as well as to the economic situation and unemployment cited most often in Italy and India (50-52 percent of respondents).

Poles meanwhile saw health and social security services as the most central problem, with half of respondents picking this issue.