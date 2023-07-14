COVID-19 No Longer An Issue For UK Travelers

As the summer holidays are quickly approaching, millions of Britons are looking forward to a carefree summer vacation now that the pandemic finally appears to be in our rearview mirrors.

After more than two years of Covid concerns, mask mandates and other complications, British travelers look set to return to their usual getaways, be it the pristine beaches of the Iberian Peninsula, the Balearic Islands or the coast of France.

According to the latest edition of the Ipsos/Europ Assistance Holiday Barometer, 82 percent of UK citizens are either “really excited” or “happy” to travel this year, while as Statista's Felix Richter reports, just 27 percent of UK respondents stated that Covid still has a significant impact on their desire to travel.

If anything has the potential to dampen their travel enthusiasm, it’s inflation, with 59 percent saying that price increases will impact their travel plans very much or somewhat this year.