Days Of Work To Afford A Monthly Mortgage, By State

Thinking of buying your first home?

Here’s some useful data to see how much work it will take to make that a reality.

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps and lists the number of eight-hour workdays it takes to afford a monthly mortgage payment across the U.S.

This data is sourced from Today’s Homeowner, based off median hourly wages and home prices in each state, assuming a:

30-year mortgage

5.8% mortgage rate

6% down payment

How Was this Data Put Together?

Today’s Homeowner looked at the median hourly wage in each state as recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2024.

They used Zillow to determine the median home listing price and factored in the national average mortgage interest rate (5.8%) for a 30-year-loan, along with a 6% average down payment.

ℹ️ A 6% down payment is on the lower end of the spectrum. Increasing it would reduce the principal borrowed and resulting interest—also lowering the # of days of work.

From this, they calculated the average mortgage payment in each state and arrived at hours of work required per month to pay it. We then converted their figures to workdays (assuming 8 hours per day). Overtime was not factored into this metric.

Ranked: Days of Work to Afford a Mortgage in Each State

Hawaiians have to work the most number of eight-hour days (33) in a month to afford mortgage payments in their state.

Not only is this more than the actual days in a month, it also implies that even working weekends is not enough for those making the median wage.

State Workdays Median Hourly

Wage Median Home

Prices Monthly

Mortgage Hawaii 33 $23 $909,000 $6,030 California 28 $23 $788,000 $5,241 Utah 26 $19 $572,000 $3,834 Idaho 22 $18 $472,000 $3,183 Nevada 22 $18 $467,000 $3,150 Washington 22 $24 $624,000 $4,172 Colorado 21 $23 $586,000 $3,925 Arizona 20 $19 $448,000 $3,027 Montana 21 $18 $453,000 $3,006 Oregon 20 $23 $524,000 $3,521 Florida 19 $18 $402,000 $2,727 Massachusetts 18 $28 $591,000 $3,957 New Jersey 17 $23 $470,000 $3,170 New Hampshire 16 $23 $436,000 $2,948 Rhode Island 16 $23 $437,000 $2,904 District of Columbia 15 $38 $707,000 $4,713 Georgia 15 $18 $319,000 $2,185 Maine 15 $21 $365,000 $2,443 North Carolina 15 $18 $322,000 $2,167 Delaware 14 $22 $358,000 $2,440 Maryland 15 $23 $406,000 $2,705 New Mexico 14 $18 $296,000 $2,035 New York 15 $23 $407,000 $2,711 South Carolina 14 $18 $295,000 $1,994 South Dakota 14 $18 $294,000 $1,998 Tennessee 14 $18 $303,000 $2,045 Texas 14 $19 $315,000 $2,122 Vermont 14 $23 $356,000 $2,427 Virginia 14 $23 $375,000 $2,551 Connecticut 13 $23 $361,000 $2,459 Alaska 12 $23 $328,000 $2,244 Minnesota 12 $23 $334,000 $2,244 Wyoming 12 $22 $323,000 $2,174 Missouri 11 $18 $231,000 $1,611 Nebraska 11 $19 $240,000 $1,642 Pennsylvania 11 $22 $266,000 $1,840 Wisconsin 11 $22 $265,000 $1,833 Alabama 10 $18 $207,000 $1,431 Illinois 10 $22 $267,000 $1,846 Indiana 11 $18 $221,000 $1,546 Kansas 10 $18 $207,000 $1,470 Kentucky 10 $18 $198,000 $1,411 Louisiana 11 $18 $215,000 $1,507 Michigan 10 $22 $237,000 $1,651 North Dakota 10 $23 $277,000 $1,879 Ohio 10 $19 $212,000 $1,503 Arkansas 9 $18 $179,000 $1,295 Iowa 9 $19 $192,000 $1,372 Mississippi 9 $17 $166,000 $1,200 Oklahoma 9 $18 $182,000 $1,306 West Virginia 7 $18 $139,000 $1,028 National Average 14 $22 $355,852 $2,431

As it happens, Hawaii’s median wage is quite literally the middle of the pack ($23/hour) and is tied with 14 other states. But its median home values are nearing $1 million, which puts the mortgage payment at more than $6,000 a month.

Additionally, all of this work is just for housing—without any leeway for other bills and expenses.

Predictably, Southern states are the most affordable. Their median wages may be lower than the rest of the country, but so are their median home prices.

However, some states on the East Coast don’t do so badly either: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York, are all below the 15-day mark.

In case more proof is needed that the South has lower costs of living, we have some data there. Check out: The Purchasing Power of $100 in Each State for some insights.