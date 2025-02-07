print-icon
Days Of Work To Afford A Monthly Mortgage, By State

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Thinking of buying your first home? 

Here’s some useful data to see how much work it will take to make that a reality.

Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao maps and lists the number of eight-hour workdays it takes to afford a monthly mortgage payment across the U.S.

This data is sourced from Today’s Homeowner, based off median hourly wages and home prices in each state, assuming a:

  • 30-year mortgage

  • 5.8% mortgage rate

  • 6% down payment

How Was this Data Put Together?

Today’s Homeowner looked at the median hourly wage in each state as recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2024.

They used Zillow to determine the median home listing price and factored in the national average mortgage interest rate (5.8%) for a 30-year-loan, along with a 6% average down payment.

ℹ️ A 6% down payment is on the lower end of the spectrum. Increasing it would reduce the principal borrowed and resulting interest—also lowering the # of days of work.

From this, they calculated the average mortgage payment in each state and arrived at hours of work required per month to pay it. We then converted their figures to workdays (assuming 8 hours per day). Overtime was not factored into this metric.

Ranked: Days of Work to Afford a Mortgage in Each State

Hawaiians have to work the most number of eight-hour days (33) in a month to afford mortgage payments in their state.

Not only is this more than the actual days in a month, it also implies that even working weekends is not enough for those making the median wage.

StateWorkdaysMedian Hourly
Wage		Median Home
Prices		Monthly
Mortgage
Hawaii33$23$909,000$6,030
California28$23$788,000$5,241
Utah26$19$572,000$3,834
Idaho22$18$472,000$3,183
Nevada22$18$467,000$3,150
Washington22$24$624,000$4,172
Colorado21$23$586,000$3,925
Arizona20$19$448,000$3,027
Montana21$18$453,000$3,006
Oregon20$23$524,000$3,521
Florida19$18$402,000$2,727
Massachusetts18$28$591,000$3,957
New Jersey17$23$470,000$3,170
New Hampshire16$23$436,000$2,948
Rhode Island16$23$437,000$2,904
District of Columbia15$38$707,000$4,713
Georgia15$18$319,000$2,185
Maine15$21$365,000$2,443
North Carolina15$18$322,000$2,167
Delaware14$22$358,000$2,440
Maryland15$23$406,000$2,705
New Mexico14$18$296,000$2,035
New York15$23$407,000$2,711
South Carolina14$18$295,000$1,994
South Dakota14$18$294,000$1,998
Tennessee14$18$303,000$2,045
Texas14$19$315,000$2,122
Vermont14$23$356,000$2,427
Virginia14$23$375,000$2,551
Connecticut13$23$361,000$2,459
Alaska12$23$328,000$2,244
Minnesota12$23$334,000$2,244
Wyoming12$22$323,000$2,174
Missouri11$18$231,000$1,611
Nebraska11$19$240,000$1,642
Pennsylvania11$22$266,000$1,840
Wisconsin11$22$265,000$1,833
Alabama10$18$207,000$1,431
Illinois10$22$267,000$1,846
Indiana11$18$221,000$1,546
Kansas10$18$207,000$1,470
Kentucky10$18$198,000$1,411
Louisiana11$18$215,000$1,507
Michigan10$22$237,000$1,651
North Dakota10$23$277,000$1,879
Ohio10$19$212,000$1,503
Arkansas9$18$179,000$1,295
Iowa9$19$192,000$1,372
Mississippi9$17$166,000$1,200
Oklahoma9$18$182,000$1,306
West Virginia7$18$139,000$1,028
National Average14$22$355,852$2,431

As it happens, Hawaii’s median wage is quite literally the middle of the pack ($23/hour) and is tied with 14 other states. But its median home values are nearing $1 million, which puts the mortgage payment at more than $6,000 a month.

Additionally, all of this work is just for housing—without any leeway for other bills and expenses.

Predictably, Southern states are the most affordable. Their median wages may be lower than the rest of the country, but so are their median home prices.

However, some states on the East Coast don’t do so badly either: Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New York, are all below the 15-day mark.

In case more proof is needed that the South has lower costs of living, we have some data there. Check out: The Purchasing Power of $100 in Each State for some insights.

