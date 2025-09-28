print-icon
D.C. Has (By Far) The Highest Median Salary Across The US; Southern States Lowest

by Tyler Durden
Across the United States, median full-time salaries vary widely depending on the state. From booming coastal economies to regions with lower costs of living, geographic differences play a major role in shaping income levels.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, maps out the median full-time salary by state in 2024 using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the latest data available as of September 2025.

Median Full-Time Salary Across the U.S. in 2024

The U.S. overall median full-time salary sits at approximately $61,702 per year, though the gap between the highest and lowest earning states exceeds $50,000.

The data table below shows the median earnings of the full-time, year-round civilian workforce aged 16 and older in every U.S. state:

RankState / DistrictMedian full-time salary (civilians, aged 16+)
1District of Columbia$102,970
2Massachusetts$79,113
3Washington$76,323
4Maryland$74,982
5New Jersey$74,164
6Connecticut$72,834
7Colorado$72,028
8New York$70,254
9California$70,031
10New Hampshire$69,275
11Alaska$69,063
12Virginia$67,309
13Rhode Island$67,142
14Minnesota$66,932
15Illinois$65,513
16Oregon$65,360
17Vermont$64,971
18Utah$62,249
19Pennsylvania$61,973
20Delaware$61,651
21Maine$60,948
22Hawaii$60,836
23Wisconsin$60,803
24Michigan$60,613
25Arizona$60,459
26Ohio$60,300
27North Dakota$60,170
28Georgia$59,240
29Texas$58,650
30Idaho$58,476
31North Carolina$57,727
32Iowa$57,716
33Kansas$57,418
34Wyoming$57,343
35Indiana$57,303
36Nebraska$56,723
37Missouri$56,210
38Montana$55,992
39South Dakota$55,708
40South Carolina$55,325
41Tennessee$55,313
42Nevada$54,800
43Florida$54,311
44New Mexico$54,000
45Kentucky$53,824
46Alabama$53,459
47Louisiana$52,959
48West Virginia$52,080
49Oklahoma$51,676
50Arkansas$50,899
51Mississippi$50,120
n/aUnited States$61,702

At the very top is the District of Columbia, where the median full-time salary reaches $102,970—well above any state.

Massachusetts ($79,113), Washington ($76,323), Maryland ($74,982), and New Jersey ($74,164) round out the top five. These states benefit from strong tech, finance, and government sectors that boost wages significantly above the national level.

While it’s primarily coastal states that have a median full-time salary above $70,000, Colorado is the notable exception of a landlocked state with higher median earnings at $72,028.

States with the Lowest Median Full-Time Salary in 2024

At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi ranks last with a median full-time salary of $50,120.

Other low-earning states include Arkansas ($50,899), Oklahoma ($51,676), West Virginia ($52,080), and Louisiana ($52,959). Many of these states are concentrated in the South, reflecting broader regional wage gaps tied to industry mix, job availability, and cost of living.

A clear divide emerges between coastal and interior states. High salaries cluster in the Northeast and on the West Coast, while much of the South lags behind the U.S. median of $61,702.

To learn more about earnings in the U.S., check out this graphic which breaks down how education affects earnings in every single state on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

