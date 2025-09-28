D.C. Has (By Far) The Highest Median Salary Across The US; Southern States Lowest
Across the United States, median full-time salaries vary widely depending on the state. From booming coastal economies to regions with lower costs of living, geographic differences play a major role in shaping income levels.
This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, maps out the median full-time salary by state in 2024 using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the latest data available as of September 2025.
Median Full-Time Salary Across the U.S. in 2024
The U.S. overall median full-time salary sits at approximately $61,702 per year, though the gap between the highest and lowest earning states exceeds $50,000.
The data table below shows the median earnings of the full-time, year-round civilian workforce aged 16 and older in every U.S. state:
|Rank
|State / District
|Median full-time salary (civilians, aged 16+)
|1
|District of Columbia
|$102,970
|2
|Massachusetts
|$79,113
|3
|Washington
|$76,323
|4
|Maryland
|$74,982
|5
|New Jersey
|$74,164
|6
|Connecticut
|$72,834
|7
|Colorado
|$72,028
|8
|New York
|$70,254
|9
|California
|$70,031
|10
|New Hampshire
|$69,275
|11
|Alaska
|$69,063
|12
|Virginia
|$67,309
|13
|Rhode Island
|$67,142
|14
|Minnesota
|$66,932
|15
|Illinois
|$65,513
|16
|Oregon
|$65,360
|17
|Vermont
|$64,971
|18
|Utah
|$62,249
|19
|Pennsylvania
|$61,973
|20
|Delaware
|$61,651
|21
|Maine
|$60,948
|22
|Hawaii
|$60,836
|23
|Wisconsin
|$60,803
|24
|Michigan
|$60,613
|25
|Arizona
|$60,459
|26
|Ohio
|$60,300
|27
|North Dakota
|$60,170
|28
|Georgia
|$59,240
|29
|Texas
|$58,650
|30
|Idaho
|$58,476
|31
|North Carolina
|$57,727
|32
|Iowa
|$57,716
|33
|Kansas
|$57,418
|34
|Wyoming
|$57,343
|35
|Indiana
|$57,303
|36
|Nebraska
|$56,723
|37
|Missouri
|$56,210
|38
|Montana
|$55,992
|39
|South Dakota
|$55,708
|40
|South Carolina
|$55,325
|41
|Tennessee
|$55,313
|42
|Nevada
|$54,800
|43
|Florida
|$54,311
|44
|New Mexico
|$54,000
|45
|Kentucky
|$53,824
|46
|Alabama
|$53,459
|47
|Louisiana
|$52,959
|48
|West Virginia
|$52,080
|49
|Oklahoma
|$51,676
|50
|Arkansas
|$50,899
|51
|Mississippi
|$50,120
|n/a
|United States
|$61,702
At the very top is the District of Columbia, where the median full-time salary reaches $102,970—well above any state.
Massachusetts ($79,113), Washington ($76,323), Maryland ($74,982), and New Jersey ($74,164) round out the top five. These states benefit from strong tech, finance, and government sectors that boost wages significantly above the national level.
While it’s primarily coastal states that have a median full-time salary above $70,000, Colorado is the notable exception of a landlocked state with higher median earnings at $72,028.
States with the Lowest Median Full-Time Salary in 2024
At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi ranks last with a median full-time salary of $50,120.
Other low-earning states include Arkansas ($50,899), Oklahoma ($51,676), West Virginia ($52,080), and Louisiana ($52,959). Many of these states are concentrated in the South, reflecting broader regional wage gaps tied to industry mix, job availability, and cost of living.
A clear divide emerges between coastal and interior states. High salaries cluster in the Northeast and on the West Coast, while much of the South lags behind the U.S. median of $61,702.
