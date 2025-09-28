D.C. Has (By Far) The Highest Median Salary Across The US; Southern States Lowest

Across the United States, median full-time salaries vary widely depending on the state. From booming coastal economies to regions with lower costs of living, geographic differences play a major role in shaping income levels.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Niccolo Conte, maps out the median full-time salary by state in 2024 using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, the latest data available as of September 2025.

Median Full-Time Salary Across the U.S. in 2024

The U.S. overall median full-time salary sits at approximately $61,702 per year, though the gap between the highest and lowest earning states exceeds $50,000.

The data table below shows the median earnings of the full-time, year-round civilian workforce aged 16 and older in every U.S. state:

Rank State / District Median full-time salary (civilians, aged 16+) 1 District of Columbia $102,970 2 Massachusetts $79,113 3 Washington $76,323 4 Maryland $74,982 5 New Jersey $74,164 6 Connecticut $72,834 7 Colorado $72,028 8 New York $70,254 9 California $70,031 10 New Hampshire $69,275 11 Alaska $69,063 12 Virginia $67,309 13 Rhode Island $67,142 14 Minnesota $66,932 15 Illinois $65,513 16 Oregon $65,360 17 Vermont $64,971 18 Utah $62,249 19 Pennsylvania $61,973 20 Delaware $61,651 21 Maine $60,948 22 Hawaii $60,836 23 Wisconsin $60,803 24 Michigan $60,613 25 Arizona $60,459 26 Ohio $60,300 27 North Dakota $60,170 28 Georgia $59,240 29 Texas $58,650 30 Idaho $58,476 31 North Carolina $57,727 32 Iowa $57,716 33 Kansas $57,418 34 Wyoming $57,343 35 Indiana $57,303 36 Nebraska $56,723 37 Missouri $56,210 38 Montana $55,992 39 South Dakota $55,708 40 South Carolina $55,325 41 Tennessee $55,313 42 Nevada $54,800 43 Florida $54,311 44 New Mexico $54,000 45 Kentucky $53,824 46 Alabama $53,459 47 Louisiana $52,959 48 West Virginia $52,080 49 Oklahoma $51,676 50 Arkansas $50,899 51 Mississippi $50,120 n/a United States $61,702

At the very top is the District of Columbia, where the median full-time salary reaches $102,970—well above any state.

Massachusetts ($79,113), Washington ($76,323), Maryland ($74,982), and New Jersey ($74,164) round out the top five. These states benefit from strong tech, finance, and government sectors that boost wages significantly above the national level.

While it’s primarily coastal states that have a median full-time salary above $70,000, Colorado is the notable exception of a landlocked state with higher median earnings at $72,028.

States with the Lowest Median Full-Time Salary in 2024

At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi ranks last with a median full-time salary of $50,120.

Other low-earning states include Arkansas ($50,899), Oklahoma ($51,676), West Virginia ($52,080), and Louisiana ($52,959). Many of these states are concentrated in the South, reflecting broader regional wage gaps tied to industry mix, job availability, and cost of living.

A clear divide emerges between coastal and interior states. High salaries cluster in the Northeast and on the West Coast, while much of the South lags behind the U.S. median of $61,702.

To learn more about earnings in the U.S., check out this graphic which breaks down how education affects earnings in every single state on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.