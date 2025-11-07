Digital ID: The Next Step Toward Total Control

Authored by Chris Macintosh via InternationalMan.com,

Recently, globalist puppet Keir Starmer unabashedly told citizens that their right to work — and therefore to live — will depend on their using a digital ID.

Bukele’s response is both accurate and chilling.

The long-planned rollout of digital ID, first set in motion with the Covid scam, will be connected to employment records, health records, and banking records to create a total surveillance grid for tax-paying citizens to be monitored and have every aspect of their lives controlled: from what they eat to what they buy to where and when.

Any Brit who hasn’t left their anarcho-tyrannical, techno-dystopian hell hole yet for a place like Costa Rica, Montana, Bali, Serbia, or Mars (we’re running out of options) will soon be a slave inside a fifteen-minute city monitored by an AI system with prompts from a power-mad nerd filled with the righteousness of the Georgian guidestones.

What does this mean? Europe is in the process of willfully catapulting itself into a catastrophic war. This will fragment society and likely lead to revolutions within the EU as the populace — already highly distrustful of the elites, burdened with destructive immigration policies, wealth-destroying taxes, absurd regulation, and a socialist economic and political structure — becomes increasingly restless.

Ironically, revolution has only been subdued by the existing welfare state providing for them. As this collapses, tensions will rise.

Speaking of which, this just in…

“Germany has proposed raising the retirement age to 73 to prevent the collapse of the pension system. A new scientific advisory board under the German Ministry of Economy stated that there is almost no time left for reforms. According to experts, Germany’s economy has been stagnating for years, while the demographic situation continues to worsen. The proposal sparked outrage in Berlin: just recently, Economy Minister Katharina Reiche suggested raising the retirement age to 70, and even that faced heavy criticism. The average life expectancy in Germany in 2023 was about 81.2 years.”

This bodes extremely poorly for European equity and especially bond markets. It is why the frantic push to implement digital ID, and then digital money, is taking place.

The chaos coming to Europe (possibly as soon as by the end of this year) will see a rush for the exits.

Despite its problems, the US will become a conduit for this, but in my opinion, there are far better undervalued opportunities.

* * *

As governments tighten their grip through digital IDs, central bank currencies, and expanding surveillance, the window for preserving both financial and personal freedom is narrowing fast. The coming collision between state control and individual sovereignty will reshape markets, currencies, and societies themselves. To understand how this transformation will unfold—and how to position yourself before it accelerates—read our new special report, Clash of the Systems: Thoughts on Investing at a Unique Point in Time. Click here to access the report and stay one step ahead.