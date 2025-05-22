DOGE Damage Deepens As 'Deep TriState' Continuing Jobless Claims Highest Since Dec 2021

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the first time fell modestly last week to 227k (below expectations) and is basically unchanged since December 2021...

...despite the public sentiment panic by CEOs, layoffs refuse to rise (is all that whining just signaling how much virtue they have, or is it like UMich, damaged by TDS in their imaginations, but not enough to impact the real world)...

Continuing jobless claims pushed back above the critical 1.9 million Americans level once again...

...as while the private sector CEOs seem to refuse to budge (despite their misery), the 'Deep Tristate' is seeing continuing jobless claims surge to the highest since December 2021...

DOGE is working!!